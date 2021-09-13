Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Last Team Standing Wins ‘Ariki’ – On Māori Television

Monday, 13 September 2021, 1:56 pm
Press Release: Maori Television Service

Young Māori men and women battle it out in a revolutionary Māori martial arts competition, ARIKI, returning for a second season on Māori Television this Māori Language Day, Tuesday 14 September 2021, at 4.00 PM.

'Hopu i te Ariki' or ‘Catch the Chief’ is a new fast-paced sport of skill and strategy based upon the ancestral art form, mau rākau, and conceived by the prestigious National School for Ancient Māori Weaponry, Te Whare Tū Taua o Aotearoa.

Te Arahi Maipi (Waikato) from West Auckland-based production company Mahi Tahi Media says the first series of ARIKI in 2019 generated an overwhelming response from rangatahi, whānau and kura keen to see the game introduced to more schools.

Eight teams with five warriors - including one Ariki per team - will compete in this year’s tournament which includes preliminary and elimination rounds, semi-finals and a grand finale.

In 2021, the battle arena has been relocated to Puketotara (also known as Jonkers Farm) providing a spectacular backdrop for the fierce fighting with rākau (sticks).

Maipi says the last team standing will win the coveted title of ARIKI champions by one of two ways - either eliminating all members of the opposing team or by striking the Ariki once, thus eliminating the entire tribe. Five umpires and two judges will adjudicate.

Explains Maipi: “In warrior against warrior, three strikes to the knee means you’re out. In warrior against Ariki, one strike to the head means the whole team is out. In Ariki against Ariki, one strike to the head or the knees means the whole team is out.

“It’s toe to toe, one-on-one combat, Ariki versus Ariki. If both teams have the same number of members still standing at the end of battle, then we go to one-on-one.”

Coming up on the second season of ARIKI:

· EPISODE 1 - Tuesday 14 September 2021 at 4.00 PM: Te Aho Matua vs Te Whatu Kōtuku

· EPISODE 2 - Tuesday 21 September 2021 at 4.00 PM: Te Akerautangi vs Te Aka Raukura

· EPISODE 3 - Tuesday 28 September 2021 at 4.00 PM: Ngā Niho Tipua o Kahukura vs Ngā Reiputa o Kahukura

· EPISODE 4 - Tuesday 5 October 2021 at 4.00 PM: Ngā Hua o Tū vs Ngā Toa Matarau

· EPISODE 5 - Tuesday 12 October 2021 at 4.00 PM: Te Aho Matua vs Ngā Niho Tipua o Kahukura

· EPISODE 6 - Tuesday 19 October 2021 at 4.00 PM: Te Akerautangi vs Ngā Hua o Tū

· EPISODE 7 - Tuesday 26 October 2021 at 4.00 PM: Ngā Reiputa o Kahukura vs Te Whatu Kōtuku

The second series of ARIKI - entirely in the Māori language with English subtitles - premieres on Māori Television on Māori Language Day, Tuesday 14 September 2021, at 4.00 PM.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Maori Television Service on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 