Real ‘Rangatahi Reo’ Kicks Off on George FM

Monday, 13 September 2021, 3:13 pm
George FM


Underground Slang ‘Kīwaha o te Rā launched for Te Wiki o te Reo Māori


The street cred of George FM has enjoyed a boost ahead of Te Wiki o te Reo Māori starting today thanks to a Māori artist/activist wanting to keep it real and honest.

The move by the station, alongside its business partner, the Manukau Urban Māori Authority (MUMA) is another natural step in George FM’s evolution towards normalising the reo and strengthening its historical urban Māori roots.

Kīwaha o te Rā was inspired by the underground Rangatahi reo slang teens actually use alongside specific George FM translated phrases.

George FM Te Ao Māori consultant, Tīpare Ngā’s own authentic relationship with the reo and intergenerational point of view from having two rangatahi fluent first language speakers at home, inspired the whole creative approach.

“I celebrate Pākehā and all those on their te reo Māori language journey. I know what it’s like to learn so this feels authentic as we went straight to the truth of what George-natural slang is, with the backing and blessing of the best urban Māori linguists.”

“The Te Reo Matahīapo team at Manukau Urban Māori Authority gave it the big tick as my checkers. I wanted to rep my people, my entire world and let people experience with me the fun, cool, fluid artistic nature of te ao Māori and all that comes with it,” she said.

George FM Content Director, Dean Campbell, says the station is passionate about celebrating te reo Māori all year round with its George FM listeners in Tāmaki Makaurau and around Aotearoa, although this week gives them a chance to put the spotlight on it even more.

“A particular focus for us is introducing and growing the language with the non-Māori speakers in our audience. The feedback we get is they love listening to George FM and enhancing their knowledge of Māori language & culture, amongst the banging tunes. Kia kaha te reo Māori!”

Every morning of Te Wiki o te Reo Māori, George listeners can win a George FM pai ake i te mahi hoodie by listening out for George Breakfast's Kīwaha o te Rā, a new phrase each day, introduced on air by hosts Lee & Tammy.

These phrases are casual and uniquely ‘George’, drawing from the world of music and festivals, relatable kīwaha their listeners would be likely to adopt. These will also be posted on the George FM social channels and will run in addition to the year round Kupu o te Wiki on-air feature.
Mediaworks Outdoor will also amplify the message by putting the George FM Kīwaha o te rā on billboards all around Tāmaki Makaurau.

The station has also just launched their first permanent primetime daily radio show incorporating te reo in its show name - The George Mahi Mix with Dan Aux, running Monday to Friday 10am-3pm.

On the Mahi Mix this Tuesday at midday they will be celebrating the Māori Language Moment, with a 30-minute DJ set composed entirely of waiata in te reo.

In addition to this week’s action, all George FM’s primetime show, hosts have embraced the Mahuru Māori challenge this month, committing to utilising even more te reo in their daily shows across the month, and ongoing.


