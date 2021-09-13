Bringing The Conversation Of Gender Diversity Onto Our Marae

When Takatāpui character, Blayke, is called to return home to their marae, they are faced with a decision: do they return as their full authentic self, or do they hide who they truly are for the comfort of their whānau?

He Takatāpui Ahau is a heartfelt drama. We meet Blayke among their chosen whānau, and in their safest place- their bedroom. They then head to their Marae with the company of their supportive cousin, Kura. Blayke’s journey is one of acceptance and whakapapa.

For the first time in Aotearoa’s history, a short drama film written, directed, produced and predominantly performed by takatāpui (whakapapa Māori, LGBTQIA+) people, will be coming to our screens online. The cast and crew is made up of 70% takatāpui people or people who identify as LGTBQIA+, and 75% people who whakapapa Māori.

He Takatapui Ahau is one six films in Series 5 of Someday Stories an annual series of sustainability-focussed short films by emerging young filmmakers from Aotearoa. Someday Stories are produced by Connected Media with support from NZ On Air, Te Māngai Pāho and the New Zealand Film Commission.

Writer/Director: Alesha Ahdar

Producer: Komako A Silver

HE TAKATĀPUI AHAU

As part of Someday Stories Series 5

Film premieres at 11am, Monday 13 September

Streaming on PlayStuff, RNZ, and Māori Television On Demand

As well as the Someday Stories website, Facebook, YouTube, and Vimeo

