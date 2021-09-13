Winners Announced In National Fashion Style Search

From left, Lily editor Margo Nugent, winner Ivy Karue, runner-up Cecilia Pirah, guest judge Natasha Tamanabae, and Cherish Boutique owner Cherry Lin. Runner-up Inali Kurumbi was unable to attend.

Joint media release from Cherish Boutique and Lily Magazine.

Ivy Karue, 27, is the winner of the first national PNG ‘What’s Your Style?’ search by Lily PNG Women’s Magazine in conjunction with Cherish Boutique.

The accounting/finance student at IBS runs an SME with her brother called Jossie’s Crafts (named after her late mother) where she sells Sepik baskets, bilums, bilum caps and other crafts from Wewak.

Ivy describes her style as “somewhere between trendy and boho”, with her artsy look appealing to guest judge and fashion designer Natasha Tamanabae because: “We get a real feel for her personality from what she’s wearing and that’s what style is all about.”

The runners-up are Inali Kurumbi, 24, from Mt Hagen with a ‘grunge-emo style’, and Cecilia Pirah, 28, from Port Moresby who accessorised well to create a ‘dressed-up meri blouse’ look.

The three were chosen from about 200 entries and on Friday (September 10) were presented with K2100 worth of prizes at Cherish Lady Boutique at Vision City by owner Cherry Lin and Lily editor Margo Nugent. The prizes are a K1000 gift voucher for the winner and K500 vouchers for each of the two runners-up to spend at Cherish fashion shops or their affiliate stores, plus K100 worth of free copies of the new September issue #24 of Lily magazine.

The competition was promoted by Lily Magazine via its social media platforms earlier this year, generating entries encompassing a wide range of styles – from traditional meri blouses, bilumwear and tropical island kaftans to graduation gowns with tribal motifs, and modern corporate wear.

Ms Nugent said the vast range of styles made selection difficult, but it was those with a strong sense of who they were, and who boldly, confidently expressed this through their fashion choices, that made the winners’ list.

Ms Tamanabae, who is a fashion show regular in PNG with Oro tapa-inspired collections under her label Baiwa, praised winner Ivy for taking a risk by pulling in different elements to make her look. “I’d like to see us all doing this more often, expressing our individuality through fashion, and seeing the confidence coming out,” she said. She also had encouraging words for runners-up Inali, whose ‘grunge’ look of boots, lots of denim and a graphic tee had stood out, and Cecilia, who had found a nice balance in accessorising her meri blouse with a floral hair pin, shell money necklaces and a Siwai (Bougainville) basket.

The new issue of Lily – dubbed The Style Issue, and which went on sale last week – includes an overview of the three winners, along with 40 other entrants whose style impressed the judges. The style theme continues with a peek inside the wardrobes of three style leaders – Olympic athlete Rellie Kaputin, top model Alang Isaac, and singer in a girl band Tinzey Mau, while three of PNG’s biggest sporting stars – Dika Toua, Toea Wisil and Rose-Lee Numa – shine off the field in the high-glam fashion centrespread.

