Dan Carter: 1598

Upstart Press is thrilled to announce the upcoming publication of an exciting collaboration with All Blacks legend Dan Carter.

Dan Carter 1598 will hit New Zealand bookstores on Thursday 14 October. The large format hardback is a sumptuous celebration of Carter’s world record test career.

Carter’s final act on rugby’s biggest stage — that ‘goofy-footed’ conversion of Beauden Barrett’s try in the 2015 Rugby World Cup final — saw him exit the international arena as the game’s greatest points-scorer. In 112 test matches for the All Blacks the majestic first-five amassed a staggering 1598 points at an average of 14.27 per game.

No active player is within 500 points of his tally. And, remarkably, no other player with 500 or more international points has achieved a higher average per game.

From that sublime debut against Wales in 2003 to his pièce de résistance against the British and Irish Lions at Wellington in 2005, and on to that unforgettable finish in 2015, Dan Carter 1598 takes readers on an absorbing, test-by-test journey, curated in magnificent imagery and told in his own words.

The foreword to the book was penned by Carter’s good mate and fellow All Blacks legend, Richie McCaw.

Carter’s autobiography, published in 2015 by Upstart Press, became an instant classic and went on to sell 75,000 copies in New Zealand and a further 75,000 copies internationally.

Publication Details

Dan Carter 1598

By Dan Carter

On sale: 14 October

RRP: $69.99

Published by: Mower (an imprint of Upstart Press)

