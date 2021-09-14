Green Pod to foster connection and kōrero for Wellbeing

The Green Lab will foster kōrero for wellbeing this month, with a Pod-Cast of Cantabrians who will host conversations in the Green Connection Pod.

In 2021, Mental Health Awareness Week (MHAW) will run 27 September - 3 October. This year’s kaupapa is Mā te kōrero, ka ora: Through conversation comes wellbeing. The Green Lab seeks to support wellbeing through all their projects, so they are running the Pod-Cast Kōrero over the next four weeks, beginning 15 September.

The Green Lab first designed the Green Connection Pod - a circular flat pack seating structure that holds over fifty plants - for MHAW in 2019. Programme Director Khye Hitchcock says “The Green Lab is delighted to be participating in Mental Health Awareness week once again. After another period of lockdown, it’s more important than ever to find ways to safely connect with each other and take time to kōrero,”



A wonderful volunteer “Pod-Cast” of passionate conversationalists, which includes creatives, entrepreneurs, storytellers and environmentalists, will be available for drop in kōrero between 11-1pm, most days between Monday - Saturday, September 15 - October 6th. The Green Connection Pod is currently part of understorey - a free to access, community, events, co-working, and collaboration space hosted in the Gym at The Arts Centre Te Matatiki Toi Ora Gymnasium.

The “Pod-Cast of the week” will be announced on the Green Lab’s social media - so keep an eye on @thegreenlabnz on facebook and instagram and see who you’d like to have a chat with.

In keeping with the theme of mental health and wellbeing, Local Artist Audrey Baldwin’s Art Chemist will also be in residence at understorey on Mondays between 11am and 2pm, dispensing therapeutic and helpful art tips to suit every mood.

MHAW is run annually by the Mental Health Foundation and has been since 1993. MHAW is endorsed by the World Federation for Mental Health and is marked in over 150 countries at different times of the year.

This year's theme is take time to kōrero/mā te kōrero, ka ora - a little chat can go a long way.

The Green Lab is a non-profit which works to contribute to the social wellbeing ecosystems in Ōtautahi Christchurch through the creation of meaningful greening events and spaces.

Pod cast calendar here.

