Summer Student Opportunities At Auckland Museum

Tuesday, 14 September 2021, 12:36 pm
Press Release: Auckland War Memorial Museum

Tāmaki Paenga Hira Auckland War Memorial Museum has launched the second year of the Auckland Museum Sheldon Werner Summer Studentship programme. A range of research projects has been developed to support the Museum’s work, spanning the humanities, sciences, and business areas. The Summer Student programme builds on the Museum’s contribution to the tertiary research, teaching and training.

Dr David Gaimster, Chief Executive, Auckland Museum says, “Building on the success of our inaugural Summer Student programme in 2020, Auckland Museum is looking forward to welcoming a new cohort of students to the Museum in 2021. Our Summer Student programme enables students to experience the Museum as a site of investigation, expanding their knowledge and skills through our globally significant collections, rich research history, and staff with internationally recognised expertise.”

Auckland Museum has a 165-year history of research and innovation that has contributed to understanding the world around us. Research has long been at the heart of the Museum’s activities and aspirations, and the Summer Student programme continues to build on this legacy.

“This will result in new benefits for university students, strengthened partnerships with the tertiary sector, new opportunities for research and collaboration, and a further commitment to an inclusive and diverse workplace at Auckland Museum,” says Dr Gaimster.

Successful students will experience a diverse range of museum practices including scientific research, museum collections, through to digital engagement. The programme also serves to reinforce the role of Auckland Museum as a training institution and pipeline for future careers in the cultural heritage sector.

Applications for summer student projects are open now and close at 5pm Friday 26 November 2021.

For more information and to apply visit:
https://www.aucklandmuseum.com/discover/research/opportunities/2021-2022-summer-studentships

