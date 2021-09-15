Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Star Fetchers Kickstarter Launches

Wednesday, 15 September 2021, 10:58 am
Press Release: Svavelstickan

Star Fetchers is a journey about two inner city thugs trying to take down the most notorious gangster in town; DogHead. It's an adventure huffing on the fumes of 90's midnight TV, delivering a story paved with bizarre scenarios, ugly characters and high paced action. Follow their gang "The Thornz" as they crawl out of the slum and make it to the top. Guide the main characters sword with your mouse and cut through enemies in adrenaline filled aggressive battles.

Features-
- Combat is a fast paced insta-death buffet. Slow time down time, reflect bullets, and shred through enemies at a break-neck pace.

- Play as either of the main characters and take advantage of their unique abilities

- Explore the dreaded Grayzone. See the worn down, the alien, and the very human places that the Gray zone has to offer in 3 new and unique districts.

- Mark your territory with graffiti. Spray the Thornz tag all over the city and show your rivals who owns the Gray Zone.

- Earn Cash and buy the important stuff, and by important stuff we mean (t)hot-dogs. The brand new shop system introduces a fresh way to interact with the city and it's inhabitants.

Support Star Fetchers: Episode 1 by Svavelstickan at Kickstarter

Platforms-
Available on Steam

Date-
TBA

Studio-
Svavelstickan

Steam Page-
Base Game

  • Out-Link - Star Fetchers: Pilot on Steam

    • Episode 1
    Star Fetchers : Episode 1 on Steam

    Website-
    svavelstickan.com

    Social Media -
    Svavelstickan (@StarFetchers) / Twitter
    LK - YouTube
    Discord - Server Invite

