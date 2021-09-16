rugby players have a 45.7% chance of getting a serious head

A new study by Gambling.com has revealed the most popular extreme sports from New Zealand and analyzed the chance of injury while partaking in each one.

This year, the Olympics included some of the most popular extreme sports like skateboarding and surfing making them even more popular around the world. However, these sports can also be some of the most dangerous sports to get involved in.

Therefore, we wanted to find out what the most popular extreme sports are among New Zealand's adrenaline junkies by using search volume data for locations to participate in the most extreme sports “near me” as well as the most common types of injury within each sport. Take a look..

The top sports and the likelihood of injury

Sport No. of head injuries Total injuries % chance of your injury being a head injury All-terrain vehicles 348 2442 14.25% Animal rider 78 803 9.71% Cycling 548 3919 13.98% Hockey 38 655 5.80% Ice skates 56 656 8.54% Playground 67 1859 3.60% Skateboard 55 499 11.02% Ski/Snowboard 120 1800 6.67% Snowmobile 126 1089 11.57% Other sports 246 752 32.71% Total 1,682 14474 11.62%

RUGBY UNION ACCOUNTS FOR 4 OUT OF 5 MOST REPORTED INJURIES IN NEW ZEALAND

While cycling is at the top of our list, rugby unions account for the next four spots - with a huge 45.7% chance of concussion. Bone and dental issues are also very common, with a 25.3% chance of a bone fracture and a 24.5% chance of a dental problem. Rugby is an ingrained aspect of New Zealand culture, but the brute force of tackles in the game may be enough risk to put athletes off for good.

RUGBY IS NEW ZEALAND'S BIGGEST CAUSE OF HEAD INJURIES

Unsurprisingly, it is Rugby Union that leads to more head injuries than any other sport in New Zealand. A staggering 45.7% of injuries reported involve the head in comparison to other popular sports such as cycling (15.4%) and soccer (15.3%). Head injuries may be a huge risk, but it doesn't stop fans and players alike from loving the sport - with New Zealand acting as home to rugby stars such as Dan Carter, Sam Whitelock, and the late, great Jonah Lomu.

While it isn't always true the more extreme the sport, the more extreme the injury - rugby certainly fits this ideal as one of the most extreme sports out there with one of the highest claims of injury. Luckily New Zealand teams are often among the best in the world.

For the full study please visit Gambling.com here.

