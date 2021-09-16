Ōtautahi Tiny Performance Festival 2021 programme

Tiny Fest is doing WHAT?!

It’s really HAPPENING?

Could this be the only performance festival in Ōtautahi this year?

Tiny Fest has risen to the challenge of COVID-19, part-Delta, by audaciously announcing its 2021 program of 45 artists, 21 shows, over 3 days of unmissable performance. You are invited to celebrate the announcement of these artists and performance makers, up close and personal, from the comfort of your own home *winks*

7pm, Tuesday 21 September, via Tiny Fest Twitch

Ōtautahi Tiny Performance Festival emerged in 2019 to be a new kind of festival, a platform and a community hub for the next wave of performance makers and audiences in Ōtautahi. Tiny Fest creates space for mana kōrero, mana ao tūroa, and mana tangata, by bringing people together to celebrate differences and the ways we are all interconnected. The 2021 lineup boasts theatre-makers, dance artists, new work, established performers, emerging makers.

Artistic Director Julia Harvie says that it “feels like essential work to celebrate and support artists at this time. Even though the Festival format may unfold differently, live streamed backyard performances mixed with in real life works with high production values, we are in awe of the mahi of performance makers and production crew throughout this time, and the way they are all determined to be nimble, to hone their craft, to keep making.”

Tiny Fest is asking you to celebrate challenging ideas, share artistic exchange, and experience courageous moments. Be bold and hopeful with these artists, join the Festival in experiencing intimate performance moments in this environment of uncertainty.

Creating space for mana kōrero, mana ao tūroa, and mana tangata

