The Remarkables set to celebrate Talk Like a Pirate Day

Thursday, 16 September 2021, 2:49 pm
Press Release: NZSki

The Remarkables celebrates Talk Like a Pirate Day this weekend with series of fun family events and activities.

The annual celebration coincides with the official International Talk Like a Pirate Day on Sunday, September 19, and raises funds for the NZSki Adaptive Snowsports Programme.

The day has a fun schedule including a Peg Leg Team Endurance Race, treasure hunt, best beard judging, and a cardboard pirate ship sled race for NZSki staff.

The Remarkables adaptive coordinator Sheena Haywood says while the event is fun for all ages, it’s also an important fundraiser for the Adaptive Snowsports Programme, an initiative that provides specialised equipment and adaptive ski lessons to adults and children with a disability or impairment.

“The Remarkables is proud to deliver an amazing experience to our adaptive guests,” she says. “The Adaptive Snowsports Programme is an incredible programme with access to expert ski and snowboard instructors, specialised adaptive equipment and dedicated Snow Buddy volunteers to help get anyone where they dream of going.

“But it is very costly to run – for example a new sit ski can cost $18,000. Our fundraising efforts are matched by Snow Sports NZ therefore it’s essential that we make the most of opportunities such as Talk Like a Pirate Day to generate support. While we are supported by Snow Sports NZ and Halberg Active, it’s great to be doing our bit as well.”

The Remarkables provides discounted equipment and experiences for adaptive guests, with sit ski hire just $40 per day. The Remarkables also helps connect adaptive guests with Snow Buddies, a group of extraordinary volunteers who help, manoeuvre and accompany guests on their ski experience.

“This season we have 12 fully-fledged adaptive instructors and an awesome group of Snow Buddy volunteers for people who need a little extra support on the mountain, and we’ve done close to 100 hours of adaptive lessons so far,” Haywood adds. “Some of our guests are able to ski easier than they can walk, and it is a real freedom for them.”

The Remarkables Talk Like a Pirate Day schedule: Sunday, September 19

9.30am Peg Leg Endurance Race begins (gold coin contribution for each lap)
10am Treasure hunt ($5 per person, $15 per family)
12 noon Best beard judging
1pm Cardboard pirate ship race (NZSki staff only)

