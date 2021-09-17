Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Nelson Arts Festival Scales Back 2021 Programme

Friday, 17 September 2021, 3:13 pm
Press Release: Nelson Arts Festival

Nelson Arts Festival has made the difficult decision to cancel most of its 2021 programme of shows and events due to the continued impact of the Covid-19 Delta outbreak. At this stage, planning is continuing for a select number of events including Mask Carnivale, Night Vision and Pukapuka Talks.

From the very beginning of the planning period for the 2021 Festival, the Nelson Festivals Trust and Nelson Arts Festival Team developed contingency plans for various scenarios. With the advent of the recent Level 4 lockdown, the Team and Trust continued their exploration of every option, keeping the safety and wellbeing of the community as a priority.

With the majority of the programme involving artists from around the country, the ongoing lockdown restrictions make it impossible to present the 2021 programme as it was envisaged. The decision to cancel so many shows is not one made in isolation. Many of the shows were touring to other regional festivals throughout October – the sharing of shows is an essential part of the planning for all festivals, in terms of sharing workload, knowledge, resources and financial costs.

Chair of the Nelson Festivals Trust, Brent Thawley says, “The lockdown and alert level restrictions have impacted greatly on everyone in Aotearoa and have ongoing implications for the arts and events sector.

“Our decision to cancel events in the 2021 programme has been made now so that everyone - our artists, technicians, producers and makers, as well as our sponsors and supporters, and our audiences – all have clarity.

“Delaying the decision further would put the Nelson Festivals Trust at jeopardy and risk our ability to sustain support for artists, staff, venues and our community long term. By making this decision now, we are able to work through the ways we can support all these partners and particularly artists in this hugely challenging time.”

The leadership team of Co-Creative Directors Rose Campbell and Lydia Zanetti and Community and Education Director Shanine Hermsen are devastated at having to make this decision. “This year’s festival was all about coming together, connecting with each other anew and celebrating our community. Despite not being able to present the Festival we envisioned, we’re incredibly proud of the 2021 programme and all the extraordinary mahi that has gone into it from the Trust, team, venues, artists and community.”

The Festival is continuing with plans to present a locally focussed programme that honours the vision for 2021: Connection. This includes the outdoor community events, Night Vision (Thursday 21 Oct) and Mask Carnivale (Friday 29 Oct) alongside the outdoor concert at Neudorf Vineyards (band tbc), Pukapuka Talks and most of the visual arts exhibitions.

The Festival Trust and Team will continue to monitor the situation and make a further decision about the remaining 2021 programme in early October.

The Festival will be offering full refunds to those who have purchased tickets to cancelled shows and will be in direct contact early next week.

Cancelled shows/events are: Ko Te Ākau, Vanessa Worm, The Haka Party Incident, Walking:Holding, Flavio Plays Frahm, Soundtracks from the Silver Screen, Lucien Johnson Quartet, Reb Fountain, Rubi Du & PollyHill, KITA, James Roque, Pax Assadi, Ben Woods, imugi , The Artist, Thoroughly Modern Māui, Matala, Tierra y Mar Flamenco Project, Owls Do Cry, The Beths, Tami Neilson’s The F Word, Thabani Gapara, Pīpī Paopao, Dowp’dowdow, The Revelators, O & The Mo with Deluxe Band and DJ Tunesifter.

At this stage, events that are still going ahead are: Night Vision, Mask Carnivale, literary programme Pukapuka Talks, Through the Eye of Whakatū (photography exhibition in collaboration with Track Zero at Nelson Provincial Museum), Vicki Smith’s Repose and Samara Davis’ Ano Me He Wharepuungawerewere (exhibitions at Refinery ArtSpace), He Raranga Kōrero: Weaving Conversations (The Suter Art Gallery Te Aratoi o Whakatū), Couch Stories, PechaKucha, Nelson City Centre ArtWalk Tours, an outdoor concert at Neudorf Vinyard (band tbc), and Silver. Stone. Wood. Bone. (presented by Chamber Music New Zealand).

www.nelsonartsfestival.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Nelson Arts Festival on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 