TOMFEST Returns For Fourth Installment, TOMFEST 4

Now in its fourth installment, TOMFEST 4 ups the ante with international acts for the first time ever in the event’s rapid growth history.

The all-in-one club night has proven to provide a successful formula, building a cult following among party goers out of what began on a ripped CD. Founder and festival director Tom Shackleton says “TOMFEST is a club night that strays from the confines of the standard DJ GIG formula.

“We bring together music acts, live performance, visual artists, and short films. We have had chefs making slime on stage, drag queens, and anonymous performers.

“Building an event to showcase local queer talent promises a fresh result, but the support and growth of the event has been the most surprising and encouraging part.

“The only rule is to never do the same thing twice. We have a few tricks up our sleeves this year -- stay tuned for more details.”

WELLINGTON - Valhalla, 24 October 2021.

AUCKLAND - TBC, (lockdown postponed).

--- LINEUP ---

GFOTY (UK) *

dj douggpound & vic burger present: ‘drop concert’ (US) *

daft c*nt

Frogman

maxwell young

kate butch

Blush

Kael-ahm

brick

(* performing from a distance)

