Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Discover Auckland's street art scene by bike

Monday, 20 September 2021, 8:47 am
Press Release: Ecomatters Environment Trust

During the month of October, Aucklanders are encouraged to discover the city's street art scene by bike with the Street Art Bike Challenge, for a chance to win $1,000 worth of amazing prizes.

The EcoMatters Bike Hubs have launched the Street Art Bike Challenge, a month-long photo treasure hunt by bike, in which people are invited to look for street art across the Auckland region and share their photos with the hashtag #StreetArtBikeChallenge.

EcoMatters Bike Hubs manager Brent Bielby says, "In 2020 we ran a similar challenge, the Power Box Bike Challenge, which was really well received by the community. This year we wanted to expand the event to encompass all public art, not just power boxes.

"It's amazing just how much street art there is around Auckland. Once your eyes are open and you start to look around, you become hooked on trying to find different pieces, and the city never looks the same again. And it's a great excuse to jump on your bike and explore your surroundings."

The challenge is a family-friendly event all ages can enjoy while adhering to Covid-19 restrictions and physical distancing.

The Street Art Bike Challenge is made possible thanks to funding support provided by Auckland Transport. Find out more at www.ecomatters.org.nz/bikechallenge.

HOW TO ENTER

Jump on your bike and discover Auckland’s array of street art.

Take a photo that includes a piece of street art, you, and your bike.

Share your photo with the #StreetArtBikeChallenge hashtag in a public post on your Facebook or Instagram profile with the street name and suburb.

PRIZES

More than $1000 worth of prizes are up for grabs.

Prize Draw: $800 gift voucher with 99 Bikes

Judges' Prize for Best Story: $250 gift voucher with 99 Bikes

Random spot prizes will also be awarded throughout the month.

ABOUT THE ECOMATTERS BIKE HUBS

The EcoMatters Bike Hubs are welcoming spaces that provide access to bikes, parts, tools and advice, with the goal of getting more people cycling. The Bike Hubs work alongside cyclists as they learn to care for their bikes so they can freely enjoy the benefits of cycling. EcoMatters Bike Hubs are located in New Lynn, Henderson and Glen Innes.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ecomatters Environment Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 