Discover Auckland's street art scene by bike

During the month of October, Aucklanders are encouraged to discover the city's street art scene by bike with the Street Art Bike Challenge, for a chance to win $1,000 worth of amazing prizes.

The EcoMatters Bike Hubs have launched the Street Art Bike Challenge, a month-long photo treasure hunt by bike, in which people are invited to look for street art across the Auckland region and share their photos with the hashtag #StreetArtBikeChallenge.

EcoMatters Bike Hubs manager Brent Bielby says, "In 2020 we ran a similar challenge, the Power Box Bike Challenge, which was really well received by the community. This year we wanted to expand the event to encompass all public art, not just power boxes.

"It's amazing just how much street art there is around Auckland. Once your eyes are open and you start to look around, you become hooked on trying to find different pieces, and the city never looks the same again. And it's a great excuse to jump on your bike and explore your surroundings."

The challenge is a family-friendly event all ages can enjoy while adhering to Covid-19 restrictions and physical distancing.

The Street Art Bike Challenge is made possible thanks to funding support provided by Auckland Transport. Find out more at www.ecomatters.org.nz/bikechallenge.

HOW TO ENTER

Jump on your bike and discover Auckland’s array of street art.

Take a photo that includes a piece of street art, you, and your bike.

Share your photo with the #StreetArtBikeChallenge hashtag in a public post on your Facebook or Instagram profile with the street name and suburb.

PRIZES

More than $1000 worth of prizes are up for grabs.

Prize Draw: $800 gift voucher with 99 Bikes

Judges' Prize for Best Story: $250 gift voucher with 99 Bikes

Random spot prizes will also be awarded throughout the month.

ABOUT THE ECOMATTERS BIKE HUBS

The EcoMatters Bike Hubs are welcoming spaces that provide access to bikes, parts, tools and advice, with the goal of getting more people cycling. The Bike Hubs work alongside cyclists as they learn to care for their bikes so they can freely enjoy the benefits of cycling. EcoMatters Bike Hubs are located in New Lynn, Henderson and Glen Innes.

