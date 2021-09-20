Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The NZ Improv Fest Is Back, In Spite Of Bloody Covid

Monday, 20 September 2021, 11:25 am
Press Release: NZ Improv Festival

It’s been a hellish couple of years for live performance all across the world, but next month, the New Zealand Improv Festival returns with its 2021 programme, “Throw Away the Script”, from the 4th - 16th of October.

With a wide array of acts from all over Aotearoa and performers picked from within the Festival workshop programme, this season brings something for all of us; from murder mysteries, to D&D, to intimate moments between people on a park bench in a five day grab bag at BATS Theatre in Wellington (12 - 16th Oct).

The workshop series begins the week before on the 4th Oct, offering 32 workshops in the adult programme, plus a school holiday programme for youth.

The Festival management this year has not been without its challenges. In true improvising spirit, we’ve had to work with the times and governmental COVID-19 guidelines to get the event on its feet.

“We put together our first programme while the Trans-Tasman bubble was still a thing, and when that popped we had to switch to Plan B,” says Festival Director Jennifer O’Sullivan. “While this means we won’t get to host our wonderful Australian colleagues, we’re stoked that we get to add even more Kiwi presenters to the lineup. We’re often spoiled for choice and have to turn down some incredible work - this year, circumstances made some of the choices for us!”

Presenters for 2021’s performance and workshop programmes hail from across the motu, including Brendon Bennetts (Christchurch), Matias Avaca (Argentina), Maria Williams (Auckland), Jim Fishwick (Hamilton) and Marea Columbo (Dunedin).

NZIF also holds a conference alongside the main events, which is open to the public and will feature international guests participating digitally. This runs 11-15 October, and events will be announced soon.

The NZ Improv Festival is thrilled to be back again with its annual celebration of improvised theatre in all its forms. From comedy to drama, musicals to mystery, and plenty of mischief, there’s something for everyone. Eighteen unique shows over five days at the wonderful BATS Theatre - don’t miss a moment!

The New Zealand Improv Fest 2021 runs from the 4th-16th of October 2021. For more details on our workshop and performance programme, check out http://improvfest.nz

To purchase tickets, visit https://bats.co.nz/whats-on/?genre=nz-improv-festival

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Improv Festival on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 