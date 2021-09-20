Days of Ice festival postponed to February 2022

20 September, 2021: The Days of Ice celebration has been postponed from October 8 – 25, 2021, to February 24 – March 6, 2022. This is due to the current COVID-19 outbreak in New Zealand, which is creating too much uncertainty around alert levels and the ability to operate large public events in October.

Days of Ice celebrates Ōtautahi Christchurch’s Antarctic Gateway status and the Antarctic science season and this postponement moves the festival from the beginning of the season to the end of the season. This means many of the more than 40 events in Days of Ice that were scheduled for October can be moved to February. Days of Ice is an umbrella celebration organized by the Christchurch Antarctic Office of events run by Antarctic stakeholders.

The Christchurch Antarctic Office looks forward to celebrating Christchurch’s Antarctic Gateway City status – one of just five in the world – in February 2022.

