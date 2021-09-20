A Fracking Tour Of Taranaki

Despite the Government’s pledge to be net carbon zero by 2050, onshore fossil gas exploration and production continues in the Taranaki region. A Fracking Tour of Taranaki is a short documentary highlighting an environmental catastrophe persisting in Aotearoa’s backyard - the expansion of oil and natural gas operations in Taranaki.

The film follows local teacher and climate activist Sarah Roberts on her tour of gas sites across Taranaki. From water contaminants to fireballs, we see the widespread impacts that oil and gas production has had on the community and environment in the region and visit an iwi that has resisted this destructive industry as it continues to expand.

Director Ethan Alderson-Hughes is an emerging filmmaker based in Tāmaki Makaurau. He seeks to combine his love for cinema and environmental activism through documentary filmmaking. Ethan’s past films include Kaitiaki, a short documentary piece about the land occupation at Ihumātao.

The documentary has two co-producers, Ali Nicholls and Jean Bell. Ali Nicholls holds a Masters of Arts in Cultural Anthropology and has worked in education, social work, and social research. Jean Bell is currently a journalist at Radio New Zealand. She was nominated as a finalist in the NZ Radio Awards and has a background in music journalism and arts publicity.

Director of Photography Ben Brewer is an experienced cinematographer of factual content. His recent project Kaikoura: A Big Year was nominated as a finalist in the 2019 Voyager Media Awards. He currently works as a camera operator and editor at Aotearoa Science Agency.

A Fracking Tour of Taranaki is one of six films in Series 5 of Someday Stories 2021, an annual series of sustainability-focused short films by emerging film-makers of Aotearoa New Zealand. Someday Stories are produced by Connected Media with support from NZ On Air, Te Māngai Pāho and the New Zealand Film Commission in association with Stuff, Māori Television on Demand, and Radio NZ.

A Fracking Tour of Taranaki

As part of Someday Stories Series 5

Film premieres at 11am, Monday 20 September

Streaming on PlayStuff, RNZ, and Māori Television On Demand

© Scoop Media

