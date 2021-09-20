Tonight On Te Ao With Moana – On Māori Television

Māori Television’s award-winning current affairs series, TE AO WITH MOANA, asks why is it that women's rugby player numbers and viewers are skyrocketing, but the struggle for the players is still all too real.

Women's rugby advocate Alice Soper, Black Ferns captain Les Elder, Labour MP and former rugby star Louisa Wall and rugby commentator Taylah Johnson weigh in on a big yarn that boils down to encouraging sponsors and the public to invest more into woman’s grassroots and professional rugby.

There’s an interview with a Beaver, in this case the cult figure that is Stephen Donald – the hero of the 2011 World Cup.

And what's all this noise about Lorde singing Te Reo Māori? We speak to Waiata Anthems boss Hinewehi Mohi.

TE AO WITH MOANA – tonight at 8.00 PM on Māori Television.

