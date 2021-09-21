Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

In A ‘Covid Rut’? Dance Your Way Out!

Tuesday, 21 September 2021, 5:36 am
Press Release: Latin Date Night

From restricted movement and the inability to visit with family and friends to having to work remotely, the world’s population has had to learn to adapt to a whole new way of life since the Covid-19 pandemic hit last year. And even now, with more countries opening up and vaccinations increasing, the impact of the pandemic continues to be felt.

While lockdown proved good for some, with many ‘finally’ getting to the things they never could pre-pandemic, this was not true for others. In fact, since mid-2020 there has been around a 20% increase in individuals seeking out mental health support for issues like anxiety and depression. Similarly, more married couples are filing for divorce, and generally more individuals are reporting higher levels of stress.

For those who have found themselves in a ‘Covid rut’, it can be very difficult to once again find joy and purpose in the post-Covid world.

One great way to regain some motivation and reestablish good connections with both self and others is through exercise. There are many advantages to being active, including improved health and mental wellbeing. And exercising with others has also been proven to promote better social connection and feelings of belonging.

Dancing, then, metaphorically kills two birds with one stone, as it promotes both physical activity and relational connection. For couples who might be bored with their relationship’s status quo, Latin Date Night Dancing offers an excellent means to not only learn a new skill together but also reignite that missing ‘spark’. And while group dance classes provide a wonderful environment to interact with new people, those beginners who may be too shy to learn in a group setting can always opt for private home lessons instead.

Doing something new, challenging, and fun like dancing is a sure-fire way to get out of any rut – be it mentally, emotionally, physically, or relationally.

