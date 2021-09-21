Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The birds are back in town!

Tuesday, 21 September 2021, 9:59 am
Press Release: Forest And Bird

The dates are set for New Zealand’s most eggcellent annual bird battle, and Kiwis everywhere are getting ready to campaign.

Voting in Forest & Bird's Bird of the Year/Te Manu Rongonui o te Tau will crack open at 9:00 AM Monday 18 October 2021.

Voting will close two weeks later, at 5:00 PM 31 October, with the winner announced on Monday 1 November.

"This year’s competition could really cause a flap," says Forest & Bird’s Bird of the Year spokesperson, Laura Keown.

"There are more birds than ever in the running, and heaps more to learn about our incredible native species.”

This year the Bird of the Year website will feature NZ Sign Language translations for many of our native species, alongside both their te reo Māori and English names, bird call, and conservation status.

"This is the 16th annual Bird of the Year and we're expecting it will ruffle some feathers. We’ve got some surprises in store, and our high-flying volunteer campaign managers are ready for their bird campaigns to take-off!”

Kākāpō was the winner in 2020, with toroa/Antipodean albatross swooping into second, and the come-back-king kakaruia/black robin coming in third.

There were more than 55,000 confirmed votes last year, making it the biggest Bird of the Year ever.

New Zealanders can once again vote for up to five native species in order of preference.

“Te Manu Rongonui o te Tau is Forest & Bird’s lighthearted competition to help everyone learn about our incredible native species, but it has a serious side too,” says Laura.

“Climate change and habitat loss are huge threats to Aotearoa, and about 80% of our birds are threatened or at risk of extinction. We really need to put nature at the heart of New Zealand’s climate plan, and make sure our amazing native species are here for future generations.”

"The good news is, when we care for our native species, we also care for each other! When our rivers, forests, and oceans are healthy, our climate, wildlife, and communities are better off too," says Laura.

“Our annual bird contest is a good chance for everyone to get to know New Zealand's native animals, and get inspired to bring them back!”.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Forest And Bird on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 