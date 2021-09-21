Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Interest In Collectable Coins Heightens In Lockdowns

Tuesday, 21 September 2021, 12:00 pm
Press Release: Mowbray Collectables

 

A major international coin and banknote auction is being held in Wellington this Friday.

David Galt is Director of coins for the auctioneers, Mowbray Collectables: “our estimates of over $520,000 on coins, medals and banknotes for this event reflect the heightened interest in collectables in general that recent lockdowns have delivered. It appears that with time on their hands people have been able to spend more time going through their attic, wondering and researching what Grandad’s old treasures might be worth. Coins have been getting record prices around the world as people look to alternative ways of securing their investments in uncertain times.”

David Galt says among the record value of lots for Friday’s auction event will be coins from the time of Julius Caesar, New Zealand fifty pound notes from the 40s, 50s and 60s and what he describes as pirate treasure coins – the legendary pieces of eight. He says he is particularly pleased with the variety of appeal of the lots with very affordable and collectable items on offer.

There has been great interest in the very first New Zealand decimal note signed by a Reserve Bank Governor, the late Sir Spencer Russell –a $10 with serial number NJR 000 001.

“We go into this auction with an estimate of $15,000 on this unique and very special piece of New Zealand history,” David says of this item from the 1970s.

Viewing for the coin auction at West Plaza Hotel will begin at 10am on Thursday and will also be available on Friday morning ahead of the 12.30pm auction start time. Current Covid-19 social distancing protocols will apply to all attendees.

“This is truly an international event – people can register and bid in the room or register on line and participate that way.”

