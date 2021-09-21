Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Tauranga Arts Festival Cancelled

Tuesday, 21 September 2021, 1:35 pm
Press Release: Tauranga Arts Festival

This year’s Tauranga Arts Festival has fallen victim to the Covid-19 outbreak in Auckland with the trust board making the difficult decision to cancel the October 21-31 event.

With Auckland’s extended lockdown severely impacting the rehearsal and preparation time for many of the theatre shows coming to the festival, and the curtailed period for marketing and promoting the festival, the board felt it was financially prudent to cancel the October 21-31 event.

“We have been working through an unknown landscape,” board chair Kathryn Lellman said. “The arrival in the community of the Delta variant of Covid-19 changed that landscape again and we felt that the uncertainty around fast-moving changes to alert levels, and changes to the restrictions within those alert levels, left us with no option but to cancel.”

While the trust supports the Government’s decision to apply these restrictions in the face of the Delta variant, the guidelines have significant ramifications for the events and performing arts sectors. Level 2 restrictions that require physical distancing and limit indoor gathering sizes greatly reduce audience capacity, which in turn affects the viability of the Festival, and is also impacted by uncertainty over artists and staff travelling from Auckland’s higher alert level zone. And of course, essential weeks have already been lost for promoting shows, managing logistics, rehearsing and otherwise practically preparing for the massive 10-day undertaking.

“We were so looking forward to sharing our 2021 programme with the people of Tauranga Moana, but the festival team fully supports the need to cancel,” Gabrielle Vincent, the festival’s artistic director, said. “It’s a huge disappointment, but it’s also just how things are at present. We will regroup and be back. Our hearts go out to all the artists and companies around Aotearoa who have been affected by the lockdown.”

A silver lining is that at Level 2 the festival will still be able to offer its specially commissioned soundwalk, Te Manawataki o Mauao by Riki Gooch with Sonicity, from October 21-31. For 10 days, Tauranga Moana residents and Level 2 visitors will be able to experience the rhythmic pulse of Mauao with a walking performance specific to our maunga.

In partnership with Supercut Projects, Tauranga Art Gallery and The Elms Te Papa Tauranga, we will also offer vibrant public and free-to-access artworks, created by both local and national artists. The community will be able to see a rich visual arts programme across the Tauranga CBD, at The Elms and in Tauranga Art Gallery. The works scattered around the central city are both a celebration and a reflection of Tauranga Moana. Please visit the Tauranga Arts Festival website for more information about these events. taurangafestival.co.nz

The festival team is already working on plans for an expanded version of our Escape! festival over Queen’s Birthday Weekend 2022 and exploring options for other special offerings next year.

Festival staff are in discussions with funders and sponsors about the cancellation. Tickets already purchased will be fully refundable through Ticketek.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Tauranga Arts Festival on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 