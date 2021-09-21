The Dunedin Craft Beer And Food Festival Announces Date Change To Friday 3, & Saturday 4, December 2021

Due to the recent Covid lockdown restrictions across New Zealand, and the impact this has had across all stakeholders, The Otago University Students Association (OUSA) has taken the tough decision to move The Dunedin Craft Beer and Food Festival to the weekend of Friday, 3 & Saturday, 4 December 2021.

“The shift to December should hopefully see the wider craft beer industry in a better recovery position, post Lockdown” says Jason Schroeder, Festival Director.

Commenting as a festival stakeholder, Andi Hickey, Beer Baroness added;

"Great move shifting the dates further out for the Dunedin Beer Festival. Although we know it’s a logistical nightmare for a lot of people, and for the public who already have tickets, from a small Brewery perspective who have not been able to brew for the past 5 weeks this is a saviour. It means we have some time to prepare and brew something special, so we can bring the festival magic that people want."

“Planning an event like the Dunedin Craft Beer & Food Festival is no easy feat. We know the decision to move the dates was not taken lightly, but as a company we're thankful for the delay to give us Aucklanders a chance to get back on our feet and really bring our A-game to Dunners for yet another awesome year at this great festival”, adds Hannah Miller Childs, Behemoth Brewing.

Tickets for the current festival dates of Friday, 29 and Saturday, 30 October will automatically be transferred to the new dates – ie; Friday to the new Friday, Saturday to the new Saturday respectively. However, refunds are available through Ticketmaster for those who are no longer able to attend due to the change in dates, refunds will close at 5pm Sunday 31, October.

Any refunded tickets that are able to be reallocated will be distributed via the Ticketing Waitlist on Ticketmaster. For those who missed out initially, join the waitlist for potential tickets here.

For those travelling from out of town, Air New Zealand will also credit flights for transfer to the new dates (T&C’s apply).

Minor changes to the vendor list, and entertainment line-up will be released in due course.

Additional FAQs with regards to the postponement can be found

https://dunedinbeerfest.co.nz/faqs/

The Dunedin Craft Beer and Food Festival is presented by Liquorland and brought to you by Radio Hauraki and OUSA.

