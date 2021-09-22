Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Pet Day

Wednesday, 22 September 2021, 11:08 am
Press Release: Elephant Publicity

Pet Day is a short-drama written and directed by young filmmaker Ruby Harris and produced by Stephanie Escalante. Two horse-loving best friends are confused by their Step-Dad's emotional reaction when they bring home a gift from their teacher.

Pet Day’s Director Ruby Harris wanted to tell a film about how a parent’s past experiences affect kids and to see it as part of life, not a burden. The film is inspired by her own childhood experiences of growing up in a rural town, male vulnerability and having fun riding horses with her best friend.

When Ruby and photographer Edith Amituanai went to meet the lead cast members in July 2020, they looked Ruby and Edith up and down and eventually asked Ruby if she could ride. She jumped on one of the horses that was ‘a mongrel’ and ran around the back paddocks before they got invited to come down to the rugby field to hang out. Before leaving they asked Ruby how old she was and she asked how old she looked. They thought about 15 years old and she said she wasn’t far off that.

Ruby went up every month before the shoot to make sure she and the cast trusted each other and knew the story that was being told. They would meet at the rugby field, catch up, take some photos and go for a walk up the hills.

Pet Day was filmed in the Hokianga in April this year. "We filmed it up there so it was familiar to the cast and their horses and a rural setting that was driveable from Auckland. A crew was brought together who had experience working with younger cast members, who knew the pace and how to work safely around horses."

Pet Day was funded by Someday Stories with additional funds raised through Boosted & Creative Communities Northland. Pet Day is one of six films in Series 5 of Someday Stories, an annual series of sustainability-focused short films by emerging young film-makers from Aotearoa New Zealand. Someday Stories is produced by Connected Media with support from NZ On Air, Te Māngai Pāho, the New Zealand Film Commission in association with their Screen Partners; Stuff, Māori Television and RNZ.

PET DAY
As part of Someday Stories Series 5
Film premieres at 11am, Wednesday 22 September
Streaming on PlayStuff, RNZ, and Māori Television On Demand
As well as the Someday Stories website, Facebook, YouTube, and Vimeo

Full details about Someday Stories Series 5 are available in the series media release here

More information and images available via Google Drive

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Elephant Publicity on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 