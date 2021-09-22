Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Re-Wild Your Child…

Wednesday, 22 September 2021, 2:45 pm
Press Release: Staglands Wildlife Reserve and Cafe

It’s time to re-wild your child with the Staglands Wild Trail Challenge…


Take on their Wild Trail Challenge these school holidays and score Free Kids’ Meal from The Staglands Café!

The team at Staglands are sharing their love of wildlife and nature by challenging children to take a closer look at what goes on around The Reserve.

Kids will have heaps of fun with their friends & whanau exploring the nooks and crannies of Staglands and learning about the wildlife and unique natural environment you will find there.

Staglands Wild Trail Challenge is available throughout the School Holidays from 2nd – 17th October.

To participate, simply go to their website at www.staglands.co.nz, download the Staglands Wild Trail Challenge sheet then complete the set tasks when you visit Staglands.

Kids who complete the trail challenge successfully can claim a free kids’ meal from The Staglands Café.

Don’t forget too, there is an additional prize up for grabs in the Challenge Sheet bonus draw!

So, make sure you make some time to come to Staglands these school holidays and re-wild your child!

