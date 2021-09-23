Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Hot Off The Heels Of Opening For Six60, NZ Band V A L K Y R I E Release New Single ‘W I L D F I R E’

Thursday, 23 September 2021, 6:15 am
Press Release: Trigger Marketing

NEW SINGLE OUT TOMORROW - FRIDAY 24 SEPTEMBER

This Kiwi powerhouse is one to watch, having been selected to open for Six60 at their Palmy gig this 2021, VALKYRIE release their new single WILDFIRE from their Badgirl Series.

A female-led powerhouse of vocals is an exciting Kiwi band featuring the talented Omer Gilroy and Rebel Reid from South Auckland, New Zealand. Their live sets are energetic and captivating, hence the invitation to open one of New Zealand’s biggest bands, Six60. Their debut EP went straight to the top of the NZ heatseekers chart and their recent single GOOD THING has shot to over 1000 playlists and 300k+ streams.

Their new single WILDFIRE is about the energy a woman carries when she owns her stuff. A woman who knows exactly who she is walks with a whole different vibe! Any shape, size, colour - all of that doesn’t matter because it’s not a “looks” thing, it’s an ENERGY thing. When that woman walks past you, your head will turn and she’s caught your attention without even trying. She’ll catch a man’s attention, a female’s attention and she’ll have you saying “damn, she is on!” She’s wildfire baby.

V A L K Y R I E’s Omer Gilroy and Rebel Reid comment, “We made Wildfire with the intention of making it every woman’s personal hype track! This song was written in about 30 minutes because the inspo was so strong - hype women! And to remember how badass we are.”

V A L K Y R I E - B I O

Valkyrie is an exciting band that features the talented Omer Gilroy and Rebel Reid, a powerhouse of vocals, performance and talent from South Auckland, New Zealand. Their style has been described as pop/rock with uplifting melodies and powerful anthems. Valkyrie has a dynamic set that caters for a wide audience. They have cover-worthy styling and their live sets are energetic and captivating. Achievements over the years have included a 12 show New Zealand tour, Splore 2018 + 2019 + 2021, Big Gay Out, George in the Park, and opening for Six60 (2021). Valkyrie’s debut EP went straight to the top of the NZ heatseekers chart. Their recent single “Good Thing” has shot to over 1000 playlists, and 300k+ streams. It is full to the brim with good vibes and energy, guaranteed to make everyone feel good!

Live Performance band: Omer Gilroy (Vocals) (Nga Puhi, Ngai tahu) Rebel Reid (Guitar) (Nga Puhi)

Live band features Jesse Pakipaki (Drums), Joshua Dolan (Bass)

L I N K S

https://www.valkyrie-official.com

https://www.facebook.com/valkyrieofficialmusic/

https://www.instagram.com/wearevalkyrie/

https://open.spotify.com/artist/2K5S4DKFct66G76ZVyJA0i

