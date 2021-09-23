Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Te Reo Māori Dominates Official NZ Music Charts

Thursday, 23 September 2021, 10:05 am
Press Release: Waiata Anthems

Following the launch of the 2021 Waiata Anthems playlist, the Official New Zealand Music Charts are populated by bilingual waiata.

Sixteen of the waiata featured on the Waiata Takitahi, Wera Rawa 20 o Aotearoa | Hot 20 NZ Singles Chart are bilingual tracks, with SIX60’s ‘Pepeha’ sitting strong in the #1 spot.

The track is also gaining traction on TikTok, with the use of our country’s three official languages, Māori and English and NZ Sign Language.

Another TikTok success story is East Coast rangatahi group Ka Hao with their waiata ‘35’ featuring Rob Ruha, which is exploding on the platform’s Trending Chart.

Both Lorde’s surprise EP Te Ao Mārama and the original Waiata/Anthems album have charted on the Kōpaki I Te Rārangi Kōpaki Motuhake 20 o Aotearoa | Official Top 20 NZ Albums Chart at #3 and #4 respectively.

The Kono EP featuring waiata from Anna Coddington and Louis Baker, Ria Hall, Katchafire, The Nudge and Troy Kingi is also charted at #16 on the Official Top 20 NZ Albums Chart.

Creator of Waiata/Anthems Dame Hinewehi Mohi says reception to the movement has been phenomenal.

“Hearing our language and our waiata being played on the radio, on television, from people’s cars – it’s a truly wonderful feeling,” says Mohi.

“Hopefully this has inspired artists and audiences alike, to be brave with their waiata and to celebrate our nation’s heritage language all year round.”

Alongside chart success, the limited edition run of physical ‘Pepeha’ singles is also inspiring people to grab a slice of Kiwi history while they’re available. These can be purchased from New World supermarkets across Aotearoa.

The full list of releases is below:
 

  • SIX60 - ‘Pepeha’
  • Stan Walker - ‘Tau Te Mārire / Take It Easy’
  • Hamo Dell - ‘Ora Ai / Feeling Right’
  • Paige - ‘Taiāniwha / Waves’
  • Niko Walters - ‘Aroha Kaitangata / Vicious Love’
  • Mikey Dam - ‘Māu / Would You’
  • Anna Coddington ft. Louis Baker - ‘Aho / Beams’
  • Muroki - ‘Rehurehu / Wavy’
  • Reuben Fleetwood - ‘Haere Rā / So Do You’’
  • Sons of Zion - ‘He Aroha Hinemoa / Love on the Run’
  • Hollie Smith feat. NZSO - ‘Ko Te Hīnātoretanga / Coming in from the Dark’
  • Troy Kingi - ‘Te Wai Nō Rua Whetū / Aztechknowledgey’
  • Ria Hall - ‘Rangatira / Owner’
  • Tomorrow People - ‘Rise Up’
  • Valkyrie - ‘A Hakamana’
  • Rei - 'Hoki Mai / Come Back To Me’
  • Huia - 'Marama La Luna / Moon Moon’
  • Ka Hao ft. Rob Ruha - ‘35’
  • Louis Baker - ‘Te Utu o Te Aroha’
  • Georgia Lines - ‘Tōrere / My Love’
  • Tama Waipara ft. Maisey Rika - ‘Tiaho Iho Rā / East Coast Moon’
  • William Waiirua - ‘Mauri Mahi, Mauri Ora / Do The Mahi, Get The Treats’
  • Diaz Grimm - ‘Te Kore’
  • Goldsmith Baynes - ‘Tīpuna’
  • Ainslie Allen - ‘Te Ua Ka Mao’
  • IA - ‘Whetū’
  • Kings ft. Theia - ‘Pohewatia’

All the waiata released can be found on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, Amazon Music, Tidal and more.

For more information, please visit

www.waiataanthems.co.nz

.

