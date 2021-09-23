Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The Human Kind Announce Video Premiere In Line With Mental Health Awareness Week

Thursday, 23 September 2021, 11:25 am
Press Release: NicNak Media

The Human Kind have announced they will release the video for ‘Ready To Live’ on Monday September 27 at 7.30pm in line with the start of Mental Health Awareness week.

Alongside the ‘Ready To Live’ video, they will also preview a new video each night at 7.30pm from Monday September 27 for the duration of the Mental Health Awareness week, concluding with the final video upload at 7.30pm on Sunday October 3.

Premiering via social media on Monday September 27 at 7.30pm, the ‘Ready To Live’ video is about connecting with Papatuanuku and our earthly origins and following human evolution from embryo into existence, and eventually into thriving as a human being.

“All the videos have been lovingly created by members of The Human Kind and will be also screened at our live shows in sync with the live music and songs, creating an immersive audio visual experience,” says Chrissy Diamond, spokesperson for The Human Kind collective.

The Human Kind will also share a candid Q&A on their own mental health journeys and about what the week means to them and why they’re putting their support behind it. This will commence at 7.30pm on Tuesday September 28.

The Human Kind have also confirmed new dates for their live show, Solacium, with all profit going to the Mental Health Foundation.

The live shows will take place at The Auckland Art Gallery, 1.00pm Saturday November 13, a free event; The Pah Homestead on Thursday November 25 at 7.00pm; and the Lopdell Theatre in Titirangi at 7.00pm, Saturday December 4. 

The collective largely have gained strength through their own mental health challenges and are now turning pain into purpose through the creative vision of The Human Kind. 

The Human Kind believe in the holistic principles of Kotahitanga and Whanaungatanga, the interconnectedness of all things without discrimination,” says Diamond.

“Encompassing these principles, our vision combines music and images in events that bring people together, connect with their emotions in an immersive, interactive, four-dimensional way through sight, sound, space and time. The music and images showcased in our events also aim to promote the four aspects of wellbeing expressed in Hauora; physical, mental/emotional, social and spiritual,”

To watch all upcoming content next week follow The Human Kind on Facebook, Instagram or at their Website

Listen to The Human Kind’s single, ‘Ready To Live’ HERE or HERE. Tickets for the upcoming live shows in November and December are on sale now, ticket links below.
 

The Human Kind - ‘Solacium’:

The Auckland Art Gallery, Auckland: 
1.00pm, Saturday, November 13 -Free show

The Pah Homestead, Auckland: 
7.00pm, Thursday November 25 - tickets $25

The Lopdell House Theatre (Titirangi):
7.00pm, Saturday December 4 - tickets $25

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NicNak Media on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 