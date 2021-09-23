Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Jennifer Ward-Lealand’s Short Film About P Debuts At NZ Festival

Thursday, 23 September 2021, 1:57 pm
Press Release: NZ International Film Festival

 

A short film about the devastation of methamphetamine addiction in Aotearoa, which will be the film directorial debut of acting legend Jennifer Te Atamira Ward-Lealand, will premiere at the Whānau Marama New Zealand International Film Festival in October.

The 13-minute short, called Disrupt, is a finalist for the Ngā Whanaunga Māori Pasifika Short Film Competition at the prestigious festival. Disrupt delves into meth addiction told through the perspective of a kuia (grandmother) experiencing first-hand the tight grip the drug has on her moko (grandson).

Ward-Lealand says she is thrilled to be selected as a finalist for her first film as a director.

“To look at a kaupapa such is the P epidemic through the lens of one family is to see at a personal level the complexity of feelings experienced by all those affected. There is barely a small town in Aotearoa that hasn’t had its community severely impacted by the scourge of P. In Disrupt, I wanted to show the personal cost of this addiction.

As one of New Zealand’s most accomplished actors, with roles in hundreds of theatre, television and films, and winning New Zealander of the Year in 2020, Ward-Lealand rose to the challenge this year by being behind the camera for the first time.

“As an actor and theatre director, the film process itself felt very comfortable but it’s certainly been a huge learning curve seeing a film through the pre and post production period.”

Written by award winning journalist and playwright Aroha Awarau and produced by broadcaster and Māori Television news presenter Peata Melbourne, Disrupt was shot in April in central Auckland with a production team of experienced crew members and emerging Maori screen professionals.

The bilingual film, with dialogue in Māori and English, was supported by a $15,000 Aho Shorts Production Grant from Ngā Aho Whakaari, an organisation supporting Maori screen professionals. The Disrupt creative team also raised a further $20,000 from supporters on the arts crowdfunding website, Boosted and received sponsorship from Cordis Hotels and Resorts, Image Zone, Wireless Rentals, St John Ambulance and the Nāti 4 Life organisation.

Awarau has been a print and television journalist for more than a decade and says he was inspired to write Disrupt after years of covering the P epidemic and going into homes of families torn apart by the drug. He has also witnessed his own family members trying to beat their demons and overcome addiction.

“It is easily the most popular drug consumed in this country with over 1.4 million in cash spent every day. I wrote Disrupt because I wanted to bring awareness to this problem that we have here in Aotearoa.”

Melbourne, an emerging film producer who is also an experienced journalist for mainstream and Māori media, says that she aims to tell more cinematic stories with a unique indigenous lens.

“Disrupt is a film about redemption. It’s also a film that we plan to submit to international film festivals and hope people will use the film as a resource to help deal with drug addiction problems within their own families.”

The cast includes award winning actress Miriama McDowell (Head High, The Dark Horse), Joe Dekkers-Reihana (Shortland Street, Westside), Kararaina Rangihau (Waru), Ella Edward (The Changeover, The Rehearsal) and Piripi Taylor (Disney’s Moana).

Ngā Whanaunga finalists compete for three prizes, with films being screened during NZIFF 2021 in Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, Hawke's Bay, New Plymouth, Palmerston North, Masterton, Welllington, Nelson, Christchurch and Dunedin.

To view the trailer, visit: www.facebook.com/TeKoruMedia/videos/595446364958896

 

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ International Film Festival on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 