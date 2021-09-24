Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Applications Open For Commemorating Waitangi Day Fund

Friday, 24 September 2021, 11:57 am
Press Release: Ministry of Culture and Heritage

Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage is now accepting applications for the 2022 Commemorating Waitangi Day Fund, and communities across the motu are encouraged to apply for funding to support their local events.

"Waitangi Day commemorations are important to the growth of our national identity, and for bringing people together in acknowledgement of our shared histories," said Tamsin Evans, Deputy Chief Executive, Te Hua Delivery at Manatū Taonga.

"This year, the fund will offer between $300,000 to $500,000 in total grants, depending on demand, for events that commemorate the signing of Te Tiriti o Waitangi and promote nation and community building.

"We know this is an exceptionally difficult time for event organisers throughout the country due to the uncertainty that COVID brings, and that many traditional sources of funding for local Waitangi Day events may not be available this year.

"With this fund, we hope to bring as much certainty as possible to community groups wanting to organise Waitangi Day celebrations, so that more New Zealanders can take part in activities that deepen and broaden our understanding of Te Tiriti o Waitangi."

From Northland to Southland, last year’s fund supported events held in marae, parks, museums and community centres and included kai festivals, marae open days, scavenger hunts and re-enactments, wānanga, workshops, and public performances.

Projects run in partnership between local authorities, community groups and tangata whenua are especially encouraged to apply.

With the ongoing impacts of COVID-19, the fund decision panel will want to know how applicants are preparing to hold their events in accordance to Ministry of Health guidelines under different Alert Levels.

Applications for funding grants are open until Friday 22 October 2021.

For more information and to apply, visit Manatū Taonga’s website.

