Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Take Time To Kōrero/mā Te Kōrero, Ka Ora - Art Exhibition Drops On Mental Health Awareness Week

Friday, 24 September 2021, 12:13 pm
Press Release: Urban Art Foundation

Artworks by some of New Zealand’s most famous artists will be on show across the country as the Urban Art Foundation (UAF) and the Mental Health Foundation (MHF) draw attention to Mental Health Awareness Week, which runs from 27 September through to 3 October.

This year’s Mental Health Awareness Week is themed around the importance of having a little chat/kōrero for our mental wellbeing: Take time to kōrero/mā te kōrero, ka ora - a little chat can go a long way.

Mental Health Foundation chief executive Shaun Robinson said about the UAF exhibition: “Art can be a fantastic tool for sparking conversations between people. It’s the small, everyday conversations that allow us to get a better understanding of each other – and these chats can make a big difference to our mental health, too. That's what this year's Mental Health Awareness Week is all about - taking time to kōrero. We hope that people might take a moment to pause, reflect and engage with these art pieces when they come across them while out and about - we can give our wellbeing a real boost when we simply take a moment to notice our surroundings.”

UAF creative director Andrew Hagen said: “UAF's In Isolation exhibition, which ran after lockdown last year, was very well received. From that, one thing became clear: art creates conversation. 'Take Time to Kōrero is an attempt to contribute to Mental Health Awareness Week by showing art that not only inspires people but also evokes communication and connection.

“We are fortunate to have had valuable assistance from major art collections, including the Waikato Museum, the New Zealand Portrait Gallery, the Fletcher Trust Collection and the Chris Parkin Collection. Many of the artists in this exhibition are household names, including Rita Angus, Don Binney, Robin White and Jacqueline Fahey.”

Ms Sandra Schmidt (AThR ANZACATA), a Wellington-based registered Arts Therapist, said about the exhibition: "Engaging with the arts, either by being part of the audience or making and creating is an invitation to connect with yourself and others. Creating, in particular, enables you to meet other aspects of yourself. It’s like looking into a mirror that is kind to you. That creates a unique reflection that is more than the sum of its parts! Creating and engaging with the Arts is a positive interaction - it´s not denying or minimising but giving to yourself and the community around you.”

Courtesy of oOh!media NZ, the exhibition will be on show on digital signs on streets and in shopping malls across New Zealand. oOh!media has previously partnered with the UAF presenting numerous art shows to the general public.

oOh!media NZ general manager Nick Vile commented: “This is another fantastic collaboration raising awareness for an extremely important national issue. We are very proud of the work we do with Urban Art Foundation, and this is yet another example of how art can raise awareness and hopefully encourage conversation between Kiwis as they move about their communities and see these works on the street.”

The exhibition commences this coming Monday, 27 October and runs for six weeks. It will be on show on various oOh!media digital advertising panels within bus shelters and in retail shopping centres nationwide.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Urban Art Foundation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 