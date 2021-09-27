Looking For A Summer Of Fun In The Island Sun? TVNZ Wants YOU!

Has lockdown ruined your dating game? Lucky for you, New Zealand's hottest new show is here!

TVNZ is looking for sexy singles to take part in a brand-new dating show. With a shot at real romantic connections and a massive cash prize up for grabs, this could be the show for you.

If you’re looking for some fun in the island sun and think you have the strategy to make it in this competition, TVNZ wants to hear from you!

We’re looking for guys AND girls aged between 18 and 30 from all over New Zealand and a diverse mix of ethnicities, backgrounds and occupations.

So, what are you waiting for? If you think you’ve got what it takes, apply now!

Head to: tvnz.co.nz/summershow and complete the online application.

Further information on this new series’ title, host, and format will be revealed at a later date.

Download the casting call promo here.

The series will be produced by Warner Bros. International Television Production New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

