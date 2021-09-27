Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Letting People Swim Helps The Economy

Monday, 27 September 2021, 9:41 am
Press Release: Swimtastic

Pull out the togs and get into swimming to help New Zealand’s economic recovery is the advice from one of Auckland’s leading swimming schools.

“The impact of COVID-19 and the recent Level 4 and Level 3 lockdown has had a devasting impact on New Zealanders lives, but looking forward, it is increasingly clear that sport and swimming will help re-build our communities,’ says Mark Bone, Founder and CEO of SwimTastic.

“Swimming plays an important part of community health, not only from a safety and physical health perspective but benefits mental health as well,” said Mr Bone.

“When we look across the ditch, more than 250,000 swimming lessons have been missed each week alone in New South Wales because of COVID-19 closing the State’s swimming pools. While the figures for New Zealand aren’t known, we do know some kids may never return to get swimming lessons which increases their risk of drowning further down the track.”

Mr Bone said the good news for swimmers is that if you’re swimming in a pool with chlorine, the risk of contracting the virus is even lower as the coronavirus doesn’t survive in chlorinated water.

According to the World Health Organisation swimming in a well-maintained, properly chlorinated pool is safe, and according to the CDC there is no evidence that COVID-19 can spread to humans through water in pools.

“SwimTastic operates State-of-the-art filtration systems to properly disinfect our pool water through both UV (ultra-violate) light and Chlorine which is in line with CDC advice that proper operation and maintenance (including disinfection with chlorine and bromine) of swimming facilities should inactivate the virus in the water. We also have an effective ventilation system for the air,” said Mr Bone.

The advice from the Ministry of Health also supports swimming saying it is healthy and fun, and swimming pools are safe and healthy environments.

We would certainly encourage people to get down to their local swimming pool as soon as possible, not only to help with their own physical and mental wellness, but in doing so it helps keep the local economy going which is positive news for the country,” said Mr Bone.

Notes for Editors:

By following and operating with the appropriate prevention/control measures in place, including by not limited to:

  • physically distancing where appropriate, avoiding unnecessary contact and use of shared spaces such as changing rooms.
  • limiting staff interaction with fellow staff and patrons.
  • limiting occupancy within the facility and asking those that do not need to be there to simply drop the children off and return and mask wearing for visitors (parents and guardians).

These are all effective control and prevention methods for containing the virus spread to enable us to operate our swimming facility safely.

Mask wearing by our instructors and children in classes is not required and this is following the advice of the New Zealand Government (Covid-19 NZ, 2021)

Contract tracing methods is also compulsory, and visitors will need to sign in, using the Covid-19 tracer app or our single sign-in slips when entering the facility. We also have contact methods in place for the children swimming, through our class rolls.

The advice from the Ministry of Health also supports swimming saying it is healthy and fun, and swimming pools are safe and healthy environments (NZ, Ministry of Health, 2020).

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Swimtastic on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 