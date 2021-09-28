Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Tall Ferns Face Japan At Fiba Asia Cup Basketball - Live On Māori Television!

Tuesday, 28 September 2021, 2:48 pm
Press Release: Maori TV

The Tall Ferns must pick themselves up from their opening round loss to Korea and face up to the formidable Olympic silver medalists Japan in their second match at the FIBA Asia Cup in Jordan – 8.00 PM tonight on MĀORI TELEVISION, streaming on māoritelevision.com and MĀORI+

The Japanese women are ranked 8th in the world so the wāhine from Aotearoa face a mammoth task tonight.

The last time the Tall Ferns played Japan was in 2019, when the Japanese prevailed 95-63.

Last night the Tall Ferns lost their opening game to Korea 85-69.

In the opening fixture of the event, Japan thrashed India 136-46.

The Tall Ferns need to finish in the top three of their group to progress to the semi-finals. They must finish in the top four of this competition to keep their World Cup hopes alive. They face India tomorrow night.

There will be delayed coverage of games when the Tall Ferns are not playing.

All games featuring the Tall Ferns will be livestreamed across Māori Television, māoritelevision.com website and the MĀORI+ app. The games will also be repackaged with reo Māori commentary and screened the following evening at 8.00 PM on Te Reo Channel.

SCHEDULE:

· TUESDAY 28 SEPTEMER 8.00 PM NZ Tall Ferns v Japan (8)

· WEDNESDAY 29 SEPTEMBER 11.00 PM NZ Tall Ferns v India (70)

· THURSDAY 30 SEPTEMBER 11.00 PM Grp A2 vs Grp B3

· OR

· FRIDAY 1 OCTOBER 2.00 AM Grp A3 v Grp B2

· SATURDAY 2 OCTOBER 10.00 PM 1ST Semi Final

· SUNDAY 3 OCTOBER 1.00 AM 2nd Semi Final

· SUNDAY 3 OCTOBER 10.00 PM 3rd Place Qualifier

· MONDAY 4 OCTOBER 1.00 AM FINAL

© Scoop Media

