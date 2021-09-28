Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

RNZAF Band Springs Into Action With ‘The Air Force In Concert’

Tuesday, 28 September 2021, 4:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Defence Force

The Royal New Zealand Air Force Band is preparing to bring one of the first major arts events in the capital since August’s COVID-19 outbreak to The Opera House stage in Wellington. “The Air Force in Concert”, its biggest event of the year, will take place on Sunday 7 November at 2.30pm.

It will be an afternoon of varied entertainment as the band performs symphonic masterworks, jazz standards, and musical theatre hits from across the ages. The band will also show its versatility as musicians perform as a jazz orchestra and a drum line as well as the full symphonic band. The programme will highlight local talent, including vocalists Matt Mulholland and Leading Aircraftman Stephanie Paris, and resident bagpiper Flight Sergeant Murray Mansfield.

After not being able to present this concert in 2020, and having to postpone their original October concert date, the band is looking forward to strutting its stuff in front of a home crowd. Director of Music Flight Lieutenant David Gallaher said that they are pleased to be presenting one of the first large scale performances in New Zealand, as the country moves out of the recent lockdown.

“We’ve had to adapt our rehearsal process and work in smaller groups over the last few weeks; the band is sounding great and we can’t wait to share some familiar favourites, along with music that will be new to both the band and the audience.”

As well as public concerts, the RNZAF Band can often be heard carrying out core duties such as welcoming visiting dignitaries at Government House, or providing music for commemorations at Pukeahu National War Memorial Park. In February 2021, it completed a week-long South Island tour, performing to more than 4000 enthusiastic fans of all ages. More recently, it has been present at numerous musical and ceremonial events in Wellington, including CubaDupa and the memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh.

WHAT: The Royal New Zealand Air Force Band: “The Air Force in Concert”

WHEN: Sunday 7 November at 2.30pm

WHERE: The Opera House, 109-117 Manners St, Wellington

TICKETS: Available from Ticketmaster or at the door.

This event can only happen at Alert Level 1. If the concert is postponed due to COVID-19 Alert Level 2 or higher, you can choose to have your tickets transferred to the new date, or refunded.

