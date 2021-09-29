Urban BBQ Festival 2021

Saturday November 20

Waikoko Gardens, Showgrounds HB

11am – 6:15pm

Tickets available now through Eventbrite

Meat. Fire.

And all things Que.

After a baptism of fire in 2020, Urban BBQ Festival is back for a second round of meat, music and BBQ mayhem.

More food vendors, more BBQ suppliers, demos, free tastings and a rocking line up of music and entertainment that will keep BBQ lovers by the pits all day long.

Following the popularity of the inaugural event at McLean Park the festival has moved to a roomier venue at the Waikoko Gardens, Showgrounds Hawke’s Bay. Grass, trees, and even a lake, it's the perfect spot to spread out and enjoy an epic day of BBQ and good times.

Local BBQ legends Black Betty Barbecue and returning vendors Piku and Fire & Dynamite are joined by spit roasters Buffalo Bill, long time Bay BBQ stalwarts BBQ Gourmet, and out-of-town American BBQ specialists Smokey Bro’s BBQ and Meat Candy BBQ. There’ll be more BBQ than you can shake a spit at, as well as sweet treats from Mr Whippy… if there’s any space left at all.

And speaking of BBQ, the Jack Daniel’s Demo Stage will be cranking in the BBQ Supplies area, with presentations on ribs, brisket, picanha, steak and more. Expert advice will be on tap all day long from our BBQ supplies stallholders, who’ll be putting their hardware through its paces preparing delicious samples to give out to those in the right place at the right time.

On the Music Stage Dusty Rhodes and the Bluesmobile will return with their hard rocking guitar driven sets, along with rock and blues up and comers Jack Knife Beat. Whilst the can and wine bar will be serving products from Demo Stage sponsor Jack Daniel’s, Zeffer Cider, Heineken and Lakeman Brewing.

For those seeking a selection of brews from some of New Zealand’s finest craft brewers, the IPA tent will be offering an expanded range of West Coast and hazy IPAs bursting with hop flavours and aromas. The perfect accompaniment to a massive portion of BBQ goodness.

Event organiser Jim Poppelwell says: “The BBQ scene here in the Bay continues to go from strength to strength, and we’re stoked to be able to pull it all together for the growing number of local and out-of-town BBQ lovers. We’ve got local producers Matangi, 3 Rivers Angus, and First Light, top quality imported brands such as Swift, BBQ and supplies brands Weber, Traeger, Lillie’s Q and McClure’s, pitmasters from nationally recognized comp teams Heavy Kettle Smokers and Blitzkrieg BBQ, and a much wider selection of BBQ food vendors. And that line up will grow as we get closer to the big day.

“We’re really looking forward to maximising the space at the new venue, and taking the learnings from the first UBF in 2020 to make Urban BBQ Festival 2021 a truly epic day out for all.

Big thanks go to our supporters Jack Daniel’s, The Rock, Hastings District Council and Napier City Council for their help. As with most events, this truly is a team effort.

Urban BBQ Festival 2021 is an all ages event, with under 14s free with an accompanying parent or guardian. Early Bird tickets at $20 are available now until October 10, General Admission at $25 until the morning of November 20, and Gate Sales at the venue from 10:30am for $30.

Covid-19 Policy

UBF 2021 will only run at Covid Alert Level 1.

The postponement date is Saturday, February 5, 2022, with a final decision to be made on the week leading up to the event.

Tickets purchased for November 20 will remain valid for February 5, with full refunds less Eventbrite fees available on request for those who can't make the postponement date.

Damn these Covid times!

Tickets:

https://www.eventbrite.co.nz/e/urban-bbq-festival-2021-tickets-169551875223

© Scoop Media

