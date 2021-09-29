Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Pacific Music Awards Announces New Format For 2021

Wednesday, 29 September 2021, 9:38 am
Press Release: Pacific Music Awards

Online awards ceremony to air Saturday 6th November

Due to ongoing Alert Level restrictions, the Pacific Music Awards Trust has decided to forgo a live event for the 2021 Pacific Music Awards.

The winners will instead be celebrated in an online awards ceremony on Saturday 6 November on the 7pm, screened by Tagata Pasifika on TP+ (tpplus.co.nz). This will be pre-recorded in line with Alert Level restrictions and include performances from a number of finalists.

Rev Mua Strickson-Pua says "The Pacific Music Awards Trust extends their alofa to Aotearoa. We are thinking of the saogalemu (safety) and manuia (wellbeing) of our communities and share our support during this time. We acknowledge the historic moment, the hard work of everyone involved and this opportunity to comfort, empower, and affirm our community.

“Despite the challenges we face with COVID-19 and the current Alert Level conditions, we will strive forward and are excited to put on an awesome awards event, to celebrate the Pacific music community. We hope you will join us from the comfort of your own bubble.

“We encourage everyone to stay safe, look after your loved ones, your families and be kind to each other. Together we are keeping to our tikanga and fa'avae, with wairua and alofa.”

If Auckland’s Alert Level 3 status is extended into November, the Pacific Music Awards Trust will consider a new plan for the event.

For further support or information on COVID-19, you to check the following websites:

  • https://covid19.govt.nz/
  • https://www.health.govt.nz/
  • http://www.preparepacific.nz/

Issued for the Pacific Music Awards by Pead

About the Pacific Music Awards:
In 2004 the Pacific Music Awards Committee (PMAC) was formed to realise a vision and the inaugural Pacific Music Awards debuted at Pasifika Festival in March 2005. Encouraged by the success of the awards the PMAC set about developing an annual event as a significant highlight of the New Zealand music industry calendar. The awards committee formed a Charitable Trust to organise and host the awards, and are driven by a simple core objective: to create and manage an event that acknowledges the success of Pacific artists, celebrates and promotes excellence in Pacific music and encourages young Pacific musicians to aspire to a higher level of achievement.

 

