Research Partnership Set To Evolve Future Of Clean Sport In NZ

Drug Free Sport New Zealand (DFSNZ) is set to evolve the future of clean sport in New Zealand thanks to a new research partnership with Auckland University of Technology (AUT).

Delving deep into clean sport beliefs and behaviours, the partnership unites a sports research giant and a clean sport stalwart. The aim? To protect Kiwi athletes and enrich knowledge within the wider anti-doping context. First on the agenda, DFSNZ’s GM Athlete Services Dr Sian Clancy and AUT Senior Lecturer Dr Tony Oldham will work with NZ athletes to assess the impact of DFSNZ’s education programme.

“We’re thrilled to be working with AUT experts on this important research,” said Dr Clancy. “By the end of this project, we’ll have the knowledge we need to enhance the education we provide based on the needs of our athletes.”

AUT Lead Investigator Dr Oldham says, “AUT has worked with DFSNZ for several years to understand doping and supplement use with young people. We are extremely pleased to partner with DFSNZ and to evolve the relationship and to help design and evaluate a world-class education program in line with WADA standards”.

This research enables DFSNZ to lead the way in meeting and exceeding World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) International Standards for Education and will inform global discussion through Dr Clancy's roles on WADA's Education and Social Science Research committees.

© Scoop Media

