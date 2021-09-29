Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Research Partnership Set To Evolve Future Of Clean Sport In NZ

Wednesday, 29 September 2021, 12:30 pm
Press Release: Drug Free Sport NZ

Drug Free Sport New Zealand (DFSNZ) is set to evolve the future of clean sport in New Zealand thanks to a new research partnership with Auckland University of Technology (AUT).

Delving deep into clean sport beliefs and behaviours, the partnership unites a sports research giant and a clean sport stalwart. The aim? To protect Kiwi athletes and enrich knowledge within the wider anti-doping context. First on the agenda, DFSNZ’s GM Athlete Services Dr Sian Clancy and AUT Senior Lecturer Dr Tony Oldham will work with NZ athletes to assess the impact of DFSNZ’s education programme.

“We’re thrilled to be working with AUT experts on this important research,” said Dr Clancy. “By the end of this project, we’ll have the knowledge we need to enhance the education we provide based on the needs of our athletes.”

AUT Lead Investigator Dr Oldham says, “AUT has worked with DFSNZ for several years to understand doping and supplement use with young people. We are extremely pleased to partner with DFSNZ and to evolve the relationship and to help design and evaluate a world-class education program in line with WADA standards”.

This research enables DFSNZ to lead the way in meeting and exceeding World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) International Standards for Education and will inform global discussion through Dr Clancy's roles on WADA's Education and Social Science Research committees.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Drug Free Sport NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 