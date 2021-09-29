Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Tune-in These School Holidays!

Wednesday, 29 September 2021, 2:26 pm
Press Release: Elephant Publicity

TU MEKE TUNE IN
Brought to you by Tu Meke Tūī, PANNZ and Arts Front.
Adapted from the popular children's book by Malcolm Clarke, original artwork by Flox.

It's time to tune-in! The Tu Meke Tūī creative team are thrilled to present a fun and interactive digital programme for whānau this October school holidays - TU MEKE TUNE-IN. Brought to you by Tu Meke Tūī, PANNZ and Arts Front.

Join author Malcolm Clarke, and a bunch of special guests, for a series of digital events that children and their whānau will be able to tune into from the comfort of home. Featuring trivia games, giveaways, readings and a waiata session, this free programme is fun for the whole whānau these October school holidays, available via Arts Front.
 

TU-MEKE TUNE-IN PROGRAMME:
 

TU MEKE TRIVIA! - Are you and your whānau ready to put your native creature knowledge to the test? Do you have an eye for detail and love a challenge? Tu Meke Trivia is a free, fun, and interactive quiz session for tamariki of all ages. Three rounds of trivia and games, with Tu Meke prizes up for grabs, get your team together and start brushing up on your native wildlife knowledge! 
Monday 4 October, 10 am
Duration: 30 mins

TU MEKE TUNE! - Join superstar Akinehi Munroe (Taitū the Tākahe) and learn a beautiful waiata direct from Tu Meke Tūī! Live On Stage. Kia kaha, Kia Maia, written by Evelyn M Tobin (MNZM) encourages Tere the Tūī to be strong and brave in looking for a new home. Aki will lead us through the waiata line-by-line and at the end of the session we can all sing along to the music video, karaoke style! There will be spot prizes on the day but there's no need to worry about your singing ability, this free event is all about being brave and joining in, even if you're stuck at home!
Tuesday 5 October, 10 am
Duration: 30 mins

TU MEKE TAMARIKI! -

Curl up on your couch and home and listen to two children's stories, read live and online by author, Malcolm Clarke . Tu Meke Tūī! and Tu Meke Tuatara! are two books lusciously illustrated by artist

Flox

and inspired by Aotearoa's native wildlife. Both books teach tamariki about friendship, kindness and conservation. This free event is perfect for kids aged 2 - 7 years old, but anyone is welcome. Spot prize giveaways on the day and feel free to hang around afterwards in the online breakout space to ask questions and chat with Malcolm.

Wednesday 6 October, 10 am

Duration: 30 mins

TU MEKE TUNE-IN

events will be live-streamed, with videos available to view at your leisure for the duration of the October school holidays. For full details, to add sessions to your calendar, and view the videos after the live-stream events, visit Arts Front

.

