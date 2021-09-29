Tune-in These School Holidays!
TU MEKE TUNE IN
Brought to you by Tu Meke Tūī, PANNZ and Arts Front.
Adapted from the popular children's book by Malcolm Clarke, original artwork by Flox.
It's time to tune-in! The Tu Meke Tūī creative team are thrilled to present a fun and interactive digital programme for whānau this October school holidays - TU MEKE TUNE-IN. Brought to you by Tu Meke Tūī, PANNZ and Arts Front.
Join author Malcolm
Clarke, and a bunch of special guests, for a series
of digital events that children and their whānau will be
able to tune into from the comfort of home. Featuring trivia
games, giveaways, readings and a waiata session, this free
programme is fun for the whole whānau these October school
holidays, available
via Arts Front.
TU-MEKE TUNE-IN
PROGRAMME:
TU MEKE TRIVIA!
- Are you and your whānau ready to put your native
creature knowledge to the test? Do you have an eye for
detail and love a challenge? Tu Meke Trivia is a free, fun,
and interactive quiz session for tamariki of all ages. Three
rounds of trivia and games, with Tu Meke prizes up for
grabs, get your team together and start brushing up on your
native wildlife knowledge!
Monday 4 October, 10 am
Duration: 30 mins
TU MEKE TUNE! - Join
superstar Akinehi Munroe (Taitū the
Tākahe) and learn a beautiful waiata direct from Tu
Meke Tūī! Live On Stage. Kia kaha, Kia Maia, written
by Evelyn M Tobin (MNZM) encourages Tere
the Tūī to be strong and brave in looking for a new home.
Aki will lead us through the waiata line-by-line and at the
end of the session we can all sing along to the music video,
karaoke style! There will be spot prizes on the day but
there's no need to worry about your singing ability, this
free event is all about being brave and joining in, even if
you're stuck at home!
Tuesday 5 October, 10 am
Duration: 30 mins
TU MEKE TAMARIKI! -
Curl up on your couch and home and listen to two children's stories, read live and online by author, Malcolm Clarke . Tu Meke Tūī! and Tu Meke Tuatara! are two books lusciously illustrated by artist
Flox
and inspired by Aotearoa's native wildlife. Both books teach tamariki about friendship, kindness and conservation. This free event is perfect for kids aged 2 - 7 years old, but anyone is welcome. Spot prize giveaways on the day and feel free to hang around afterwards in the online breakout space to ask questions and chat with Malcolm.
Wednesday 6 October, 10 am
Duration: 30 mins
TU MEKE TUNE-IN
events will be live-streamed, with videos available to view at your leisure for the duration of the October school holidays. For full details, to add sessions to your calendar, and view the videos after the live-stream events, visit Arts Front
.