Guinness World Record Attempt From Level 3 Lockdown With Pacific Dance NZ

Pacific Dance New Zealand are attempting a historic performance on Monday 4 October, when Fijian heritage choreographer and artist Alipate Traill will host a livestreamed meke performance, attempting to break a world record with the online event to close his 2021 Artist in Residence programme.

Beginning his residency on July 27th, the West Auckland based artist had to pivot to presenting the rest of his planned programme online as Aotearoa moved to a nationwide lockdown. With Auckland remaining at Level 3 for the last week of his residency, the innovative creative will instead celebrate the milestone - and Fiji Language Week - by leading the biggest meke performance ever attempted.

Meke is a traditional style of dance from Fiji, which has strong elements of storytelling alongside the movement. A critical part of Fijian heritage, there are fewer opportunities for young Fijians to learn this traditional practice, so Alipate has created a video to teach the movements that will be performed as part of the world-record attempt on Monday evening. The livestream will welcome up to 100 Zoom accounts to join the call at 6pm, and take the opportunity to practice together before the 7pm performance is submitted to Guinness for their record-books.

Register to join the world-record attempt meke on Monday 4 October, 6pm

via the Google Form here: https://forms.gle/2AJZhvUxwbDQvLwe8

Watch the instructional meke video from Alipate Traill here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p1YtizG6xfA

Preserving Fijian history with youth is a passion and on-going theme of Alipate’s work, saying “Modern day Fijian kids in the urban centres of Fiji are experiencing a major loss of culture. I hope to inspire them to turn it around and take action as they are there in the motherland where cultural knowledge and resources are abundant.” The digital reframing has allowed Alipate to reach an even bigger audience with his youth-focused workshops, inviting his friends and colleagues based around the globe into the programme with a series of talanoa hosted online. Creative Director for London Pacific Fashion Week Ana Lavekau, Principal Cultural Officer at the Itaukei Institute of Language and Culture in Fiji Master Simione Sevudredre, and Hawaii based entrepreneur Merewairita Vunidilo were among the speakers who shared their perspectives from around the world during the conversation series to celebrate their Fijian heritage.

Born and raised in Fiji, Alipate has spent his life totally immersed in showcasing Fijian culture, history, and stories through the performing arts. Studying Political Science at the Brigham Young University in Hawaii, Alipate refined and extended his skills in Fijian itaukei culture with costuming, theatre, and culture presentation skills at the renowned Polynesian Centre. Aotearoa is home now for Alipate Traill and his young family and he has continued his passion for the performing arts. Based at the Corban Estate Arts Centre, Traill established the Te Mana Performing Arts Pacific Dance School and Dance Company, as a platform to inspire youth to embrace and learn about their Fijian identity. Holding workshops and performances throughout Tamaki Makaurau, the academy has grown in strength to motivate, inspire, and uplift young New Zealand born Fijian children and their families to celebrate and showcase their beautiful and unique heritage.

