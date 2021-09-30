Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Full Steam Ahead For Queenstown Marathon

Thursday, 30 September 2021, 1:26 pm
Press Release: Sotheby's International Realty

The title partner of the anticipated Queenstown Marathon – New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty (NZSIR) – has today reaffirmed its commitment to the event, despite the changing NZ COVID-19 Alert Levels.

Planning for the iconic race is proceeding as normal in the hope that the majority of NZ will be in Alert Level 1 by the time the event is scheduled to run on Saturday, November 20.

NZSIR Sponsorship Manager Erika Harris says the company is working on a best-case scenario approach and is ready to welcome athletes from all around the country for the renowned event.

“The New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty Queenstown Marathon is an extremely important event for Queenstown and historically the town’s second busiest weekend after New Year’s Eve,” she says. “We are continuing to proceed with our plans as the title partner and we’re gearing up for another fantastic race on November 20 which will of course adhere to the required regulations to keep our athletes and spectators healthy and safe.”

The event is owned and delivered by The IRONMAN Group Oceania. Due to NZ COVID-19 restrictions, Queenstown must be in Level 1 for the New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty Queenstown Marathon to take place.

Queenstown Marathon Race Director Nicole Fairweather says preparations are well underway for the 2021 event.

“Event planning is in full swing for this year’s New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty Queenstown Marathon to go ahead in November and we’re positive that we will be in Level 1 and putting on the event as planned,” she says. “We’ve had great interest from NZ runners this year, with only limited entries in the Marathon remaining, and we can’t wait to see them all line up in Queenstown this November.”

Up to 12,000 runners participate in the New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty Queenstown Marathon, injecting more than $10 million of direct economic benefit to the local community. While the economic impact of this year’s event is projected to be lower due to closed borders and potential domestic travel disruptions due to COVID-19, the 10km and Half Marathon events have already sold out, with the Marathon offering the only option left for runners to take part.

This is the second year that NZSIR is the top-tier partner of the event, which is regarded as one of the world’s most scenic marathons. Prior to this, the premium real estate agency sponsored the Half Marathon for five consecutive years.

“This is an event that’s very close to our hearts and, even though it’s been a rollercoaster few weeks, we are confident that we will still be able to enjoy another great race come November,” Harris adds. “We’re also introducing some exciting new facets to our involvement this year and we can’t wait to share these with the participants on the day.”

NZSIR is also the title partner of the New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty Hawke’s Bay Marathon to be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Sotheby's International Realty on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 