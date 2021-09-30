Full Steam Ahead For Queenstown Marathon

The title partner of the anticipated Queenstown Marathon – New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty (NZSIR) – has today reaffirmed its commitment to the event, despite the changing NZ COVID-19 Alert Levels.

Planning for the iconic race is proceeding as normal in the hope that the majority of NZ will be in Alert Level 1 by the time the event is scheduled to run on Saturday, November 20.

NZSIR Sponsorship Manager Erika Harris says the company is working on a best-case scenario approach and is ready to welcome athletes from all around the country for the renowned event.

“The New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty Queenstown Marathon is an extremely important event for Queenstown and historically the town’s second busiest weekend after New Year’s Eve,” she says. “We are continuing to proceed with our plans as the title partner and we’re gearing up for another fantastic race on November 20 which will of course adhere to the required regulations to keep our athletes and spectators healthy and safe.”

The event is owned and delivered by The IRONMAN Group Oceania. Due to NZ COVID-19 restrictions, Queenstown must be in Level 1 for the New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty Queenstown Marathon to take place.

Queenstown Marathon Race Director Nicole Fairweather says preparations are well underway for the 2021 event.

“Event planning is in full swing for this year’s New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty Queenstown Marathon to go ahead in November and we’re positive that we will be in Level 1 and putting on the event as planned,” she says. “We’ve had great interest from NZ runners this year, with only limited entries in the Marathon remaining, and we can’t wait to see them all line up in Queenstown this November.”

Up to 12,000 runners participate in the New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty Queenstown Marathon, injecting more than $10 million of direct economic benefit to the local community. While the economic impact of this year’s event is projected to be lower due to closed borders and potential domestic travel disruptions due to COVID-19, the 10km and Half Marathon events have already sold out, with the Marathon offering the only option left for runners to take part.

This is the second year that NZSIR is the top-tier partner of the event, which is regarded as one of the world’s most scenic marathons. Prior to this, the premium real estate agency sponsored the Half Marathon for five consecutive years.

“This is an event that’s very close to our hearts and, even though it’s been a rollercoaster few weeks, we are confident that we will still be able to enjoy another great race come November,” Harris adds. “We’re also introducing some exciting new facets to our involvement this year and we can’t wait to share these with the participants on the day.”

NZSIR is also the title partner of the New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty Hawke’s Bay Marathon to be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

© Scoop Media

