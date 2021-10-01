Gone But Not Forgotten

Long serving Chairman of Sport Hawke’s Bay, Damon Harvey, has stepped down from his role.

Announcing his resignation at the regional sports trust’s AGM, Mr Harvey says it was time to move on from the role, with the organisation in great shape, with a new strategy and securing the Sport New Zealand governance accreditation recently.

“I have loved every minute of being involved in an organisation that has both the ability and dedication to make a positive impact on the health and well-being of our community, as well as supporting sport codes, clubs and sport participants of all ages.

Mr Harvey first started as an apprentice board member in 2005, when the organisation was chaired by Chris Tremain and with Colin Stone as chief executive. He was appointed deputy chair in 2012 and chair in 2015.

Harvey has stepped aside, to enable an opportunity for new leadership to come forward as well as gain the Sport New Zealand governance accreditation mark.

“The previous structure allowed board members to remain on the board for as long we liked, but good governance is about not over staying, and as part of the Sport New Zealand accreditation, they recommend both a tenure of nine years as well as at least 40% of each gender.

“We have always had strong gender diversity and that has contributed greatly to the success of the organisation”.

“We’ve got a fantastic board who are all there for the right reasons which is about having a strong sport and recreation sector as well as a focus on the health and well-being of people across the Hawke’s Bay region. They have always looked at the big picture and backed staff to deliver to our strategy.”

Mr Harvey recalls his early days as chair when long standing chief executive Colin Stone resigned to take up a role at Sport New Zealand.

“We thought it would be hard to find someone to replace Colin but we appointed Mark Aspden to the position and collectively staff and the board has taken the organisation to another level.”

Currently a Hastings District Councillor for the Hastings-Havelock North Ward, Harvey also serves as a trustee for the Jarrod Cunningham Youth Sports Trust, Mates of Hawke’s Bay, which is a new suicide prevention trust and is the managing director of Attn! PR and The Profit business magazine.

“There have been many fantastic contributions from fellow board members over the years. Like sport, we have been a great team and when we have faced challenges every board member has stepped up and performed.

“We also have incredibly talented and dedicated staff who do the mahi out in the community every day, and I have enjoyed seeing many go on to other higher roles within the organisation or elsewhere.”

Highlights of his tenure have been gaining the national governance mark, the Rainbow Tick and leading three strategic reviews while maintaining an overall goal for the betterment of the region - making a positive influence on the health and wellbeing of our community, whether that be in organised sport, recreation or just keeping active. More recently Harvey has had to support the organisation through navigating the complexities of issues such as lockdowns and the ongoing impact of Covid-19.

Sport Hawke’s Bay CEO, Mark Aspden says “Damon has been a key part of the Sport Hawke’s Bay whānau for over 15 years and has led the organisation and our Board outstandingly. He has achieved a lot during his tenure.”

“On behalf of the staff, I want to thank Damon for his leadership and support. With over 15 years of volunteering to the organisation, we are grateful of the time and effort he has contributed and his willingness to support the team”.

Sport Hawke’s Bay will appoint a new Chair at the AGM meeting with an announcement expected soon.

