Adam Summer Celebration 3-6 February 2022

Adam Summer Celebration is a four-day programme of chamber music by some of our country’s finest musicians. The Celebration is a chance for artists and audiences to share their passion for chamber music from across the centuries and around the world.

Adam Summer Celebration today announced the full programme for the perfect long weekend of creativity, spontaneity and chamber music magic at Nelson Centre of Musical Arts.

The Celebration is curated by Gillian Ansell and Helene Pohl of the New Zealand String Quartet, who will perform alongside NZTrio, The Morton Trio, pianists Diedre Irons and Jian Liu, harpist Helen Webby, horn player Edward Allen, tenor Ipu Laga’aia, taonga puoro player Bob Bickerton, and the 2021 Troubadour Quartet.

Co-Artistic Directors Gillian Ansell and Helene Pohl say, “The runaway success of the 2021 Summer Celebration [in February] gave us the confidence to dream up another wonderful concoction of some of our favourite New Zealand musicians for our audience’s musical delectation.

“We are so looking forward to the unique atmosphere of this magical time, to immerse ourselves and the audience in great works of musical art.

“We are bringing together many dear Adam Festival friends as well as introducing a few new ones. We are particularly delighted to feature The Morton Trio (violin, horn, piano), who are bringing a powerful and moving work by Ken Young, as well as introducing Elena Kats-Chernin, one of Australia’s living legends of composition, to the Festival.

“We are excited to showcase golden-voiced young Auckland tenor, Ipu Laga-aia, and we celebrate the return of harpist Helen Webby, NZTrio, and pianists Diedre Irons and Jian Liu.

“We also greatly look forward to featuring our previous General Manager, the multi-talented Bob Bickerton, as a performer this time, in the world premiere of a new commission by Philip Brownlee and Ariana Tikao for quartet and taonga puoro.

“We can’t wait to see both our musicians and audiences in Nelson in February 2022!”

The full programme is now online, and features afternoon and evening concerts at the Nelson Centre of Musical Arts, as well as masterclasses and ‘Meet the Performer’ sessions.

It is anticipated that many of the tickets to the 2022 Adam Summer Celebration will be sold to Pass Holders, a group of dedicated music aficionados who attend all seven concerts across the four days.

Colleen Marshall, Chair of the Nelson Music Festival Trust says, “We initiated the Adam Summer Celebration as interim event for our international Adam Chamber Music Festival. We were absolutely charmed by the inaugural Celebration in 2021, and knew we should do it again in 2022. Like the Adam Festival, the Celebration is a high-quality niche event, featuring world-class musicians and attracting many visitors to Nelson for the duration.

“We’re incredibly proud to be able to present such a special event in Nelson, and to create the opportunity for musician and audiences to come together and truly appreciate the power and majesty of music.”

The 2022 Adam Summer Celebration is dedicated to the late Carolyn Diessl. Peter and Carolyn Dissel have been longstanding supporters of Adam Chamber Music Festival.

Adam Chamber Music Festival is a biennial festival in Nelson, with true collaboration at the heart of its programming of New Zealand and international artists. The Festival creates a fully immersive experience, both for its performers and its audience. Adam Summer Celebration brings that same high quality music and performance to the stage, but with the spotlight on New Zealand artists and audiences.

Adam Summer Celebration 2022

3-6 February 2022 at Nelson Centre of Musical Arts

Key dates:

1 October 2021 Full programme announce with Concert Passes on sale

15 October 2021 Single Tickets on sale

3-6 February 2022 Adam Summer Celebration

