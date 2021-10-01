National Gardening Week: “Grow To Give”

While some Kiwis are enjoying home grown vegies many are going without vegetables altogether.

So this National Gardening Week everyone is being encouraged to grow-an-extra-row to share with neighbours, community pantries, food banks and other local food donation agencies.

Popping a few extra seeds in the dirt does not require much effort but could mean so much for another family in need.

To help get your extra row underway Yates is lending a helping hand. Just register online at https://www.yates.co.nz/national-gardening-week/this-year/2021/ between 1st and 25th October to receive a free packet of vegie seeds

.

Once you’ve grown your vegies to share please visit Yates website to find a list of the organisations in your area that would welcome your donation of fresh homegrown vegies.

National Gardening Week aims to foster a love of gardening with a focus on growing not only plants but friendships, good health, strong communities and closer connections with nature. Whether it’s a few pots on the balcony, a small patch or an extensive garden, everyone can experience the joy of gardening.

