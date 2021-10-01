Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Breakthrough Science Reveals The Secrets Of Stonehenge At Auckland Museum

Friday, 1 October 2021, 12:46 pm
Press Release: Auckland War Memorial Museum

The brand-new international exhibition Secrets of Stonehenge comes exclusively to Tāmaki Makaurau, opening on Friday 3 December at Tāmaki Paenga Hira Auckland War Memorial Museum. Featuring more than 300 ancient artefacts from more than 4,000 years ago including stone tools, antler picks, pottery, gold and bronze objects, these artefacts and the latest scientific evidence reveal the secrets behind one of the world’s most inspiring and sacred sites.

Stonehenge has long sparked curiosity and awe regarding its origins, construction, and meaning. For centuries scholars and visitors alike have puzzled over this famous prehistoric monument. After almost 20 years of excavations in the surrounding landscape and at the source of its bluestone in Wales, archaeologists finally have some answers that shed light on the people who constructed the iconic monument.

Dr David Gaimster, Chief Executive of Auckland Museum says, "Much mystery and intrigue surrounds Stonehenge. This world-class exhibition allows our visitors to explore all of those questions and learn about the very latest scientific breakthroughs."

Designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site and described as inspiring, magical and sacred, Stonehenge in Wiltshire, England, is one of the most famous landmarks in the United Kingdom. The monument once consisted of rings and horseshoes of standing stones, some topped by horizontal "lintels”. The largest stones are around 7 metres high, nearly 3 metres wide and weigh more than 22,000kg. Scientific analysis has revealed that some of the stones were transported an incredible distance from the Preseli Mountains in Wales, more than 240km away, with no modern means of transportation.

“At a time when COVID-19 has rendered much international travel impossible, the Secrets of Stonehenge exhibition enables our audiences to connect with global histories and culture,” says Dr Gaimster.

Many of the exhibit’s videos feature global experts, including exhibition curator Mike Parker Pearson, Professor of British Later Prehistory at University College London.

Some of the most recent and most exciting research around the legendary prehistoric monument has emerged in the last few years through a new generation of archaeologists seeing the artefacts and evidence through a fresh lens and, as a result, developing new theories on the mysterious megaliths.

“After centuries of speculation, we are finally reaching an understanding of Stonehenge: who built it, when, how and why” says Professor Mike Parker Pearson.

Secrets of Stonehenge digs deep into the evolving stories of the world-famous landmark, from how the stones arrived there to who the builders were and what their intentions might have been as they formed the stone circle.

In addition to Stonehenge’s construction, the exhibition also hypothesises about the monument’s special place in the ancient landscape, its role as a domain of the dead, and how it related to nearby settlement Durrington Walls, the village of the builders in the domain of the living.

Through artefacts, science and hands-on experiences including interactive tables, touch screens, videos, slide shows and digital animations, visitors can explore , when, why and perhaps most intriguingly, how and by whom Stonehenge was built.

“We now know that Stonehenge did not appear ‘out of the blue’. This part of Salisbury Plain had been considered sacred for hundreds if not thousands of years before the first Stonehenge was built. That first Stonehenge, built round 3000 BC, looked very different from its second incarnation, built 500 years later, when it took the form in which it broadly appears today. Its story is one of change and evolution—a story we are piecing together for the first time,” continues Professor Mike Parker Pearson.

"We're fortunate to bring this world-class exhibition to Auckland and share its wonder with our communities here in Tāmaki Makaurau and across Aotearoa," continues Dr Gaimster. "What is truly remarkable is the exciting new evidence and insights we now have about Stonehenge’s silent and massive stones. We can't wait to share these ancient mysteries and modern discoveries with our visitors."

Secrets of Stonehenge dives into the science, history and mythology of Stonehenge, – unlocking the secrets of what it meant to the people who built it, and what it means to the world today.

Secrets of Stonehenge is curated by Mike Parker Pearson, professor of British Later Prehistory at the Institute of Archaeology, University College London and is produced by MuseumsPartner in Austria in collaboration with English Heritage, The National Trust, The Salisbury Museum and Wiltshire Museum.

Secrets of Stonehenge opens on Friday 3 December, coming exclusively to Auckland Museum, for a limited time.

Tickets will go on sale on Monday 8 November 2021 from aucklandmuseum.com

Museum Members can experience Secrets of Stonehenge as part of their annual membership and tickets can be booked from Monday 1 November 2021.

SECRETS OF STONEHENGE
OPENS FRI 3 DEC 2021 – MON 18 APR 2022
AUAHA ATEA NUI SPECIAL EXHIBITION SUITE
Tickets: Adult $19, Child (5-13) $14, Family (2 children, 2 adult) $52, Under 5 Free
Unlimited free entry with Museum Membership

© Scoop Media

Find more from Auckland War Memorial Museum on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 