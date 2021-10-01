Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Fiba Asia Cup Women’s Basketball – Live On Māori Television

Friday, 1 October 2021, 5:31 pm
Press Release: Maori Television

We are going live! The Tall Ferns will play Taipei for fifth place at the FIBA Asia Cup in Jordan after falling agonizingly short against Australia in their final pool game. The semi-final games will also be shown live – on MĀORI TELEVISION, maoritelevision.com and MĀORI+.

The first semi-final featuring China v Korea will screen at 10.00 PM on Saturday night.

The second semi-final will see Japan play Australia at 1.00 AM on Sunday 3 October.

The Tall Ferns will play Chinese Taipei at 4.00 AM on Sunday 3 October with the game repackaged with te reo commentary to play on Te Reo Channel at 8.00 PM Sunday 3 October.

The Tall Ferns are ranked 36 in the world (6th in zone). Among them is Charlisse Leger-Walker (Te Whakatōhea, Ngāti Porou), who was this year’s winner for Excellence in Sport at Ngā Tohu Matariki O Te Tau, Māori Television Matariki Awards 2021.

SCHEDULE:

  • SATURDAY 2 OCTOBER 10.00 PM 1ST China v Korea
  • SUNDAY 3 OCTOBER 1.00 AM 2nd Japan v Australia
  • SUNDAY 3 OCTOBER 4.00 AM Tall Ferns v Chinese Taipei 5TH/6TH
  • REPLAY 3 OCTOBER 8.00 PM ON TE REO CHANNEL
  • MONDAY 4 OCTOBER 1.00 AM FINAL

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Maori Television on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 