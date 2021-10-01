Fiba Asia Cup Women’s Basketball – Live On Māori Television

We are going live! The Tall Ferns will play Taipei for fifth place at the FIBA Asia Cup in Jordan after falling agonizingly short against Australia in their final pool game. The semi-final games will also be shown live – on MĀORI TELEVISION, maoritelevision.com and MĀORI+.

The first semi-final featuring China v Korea will screen at 10.00 PM on Saturday night.

The second semi-final will see Japan play Australia at 1.00 AM on Sunday 3 October.

The Tall Ferns will play Chinese Taipei at 4.00 AM on Sunday 3 October with the game repackaged with te reo commentary to play on Te Reo Channel at 8.00 PM Sunday 3 October.

The Tall Ferns are ranked 36 in the world (6th in zone). Among them is Charlisse Leger-Walker (Te Whakatōhea, Ngāti Porou), who was this year’s winner for Excellence in Sport at Ngā Tohu Matariki O Te Tau, Māori Television Matariki Awards 2021.

SCHEDULE:

SATURDAY 2 OCTOBER 10.00 PM 1ST China v Korea

SUNDAY 3 OCTOBER 1.00 AM 2nd Japan v Australia

SUNDAY 3 OCTOBER 4.00 AM Tall Ferns v Chinese Taipei 5TH/6TH

REPLAY 3 OCTOBER 8.00 PM ON TE REO CHANNEL

MONDAY 4 OCTOBER 1.00 AM FINAL

