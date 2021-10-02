Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Eastern Sound Collective Present Idhayam And Ersha Island

Saturday, 2 October 2021, 5:51 pm
Press Release: Eastern Sound Collective

Saturday 13 November 2021
Meow - 9 Edward Street, Te Aro, Wellington
8pm to 11pm
Door Sales: General $20, Student/Senior/Concession $15
Presales: from Mosh Tickets

The Eastern Sound Collective return to Wellington stages after their debut show in May this year.

A newly formed network of Wellington-based creatives of Asian ethnic heritage, the Collective aim to raise the profile of Asian artists in New Zealand music.

This November the Eastern Sound Collective are proud to present Idhayam and Ersha Island.

Idhayam are well known to the Wellington festival circuit, including Newtown Festival and Wellington Garden’s Magic. They fuse classical Indian Carnatic music with modern jazz and funk to create a rare sound journey accessible to audiences of all backgrounds.

The 5-piece band are a heavyweight line-up of Wellington’s most talented, featuring Anantha Narayanan (vocals, saxophone), Sam Smith-Nakamura (guitar), Ikram Singh (tabla), Blain Fitzpatrick (bass), and Liam Prince (drums/percussion).

Opening the evening is Auckland’s Ersha Island, a sister duo of Chinese-Kiwi heritage who lend their classical piano and violin talents to perform incredible soul-pop compositions and are soon releasing music in both English and Mandarin.

Also joined on the night by Eastern Sound Collective member DJ Jasvir, showcasing the a full spectrum of dance music styles.

Join the Eastern Sound Collective, Idhayam and Ersha Island at Meow for an uplifting night, celebrating New Zealand’s dynamic talents.

