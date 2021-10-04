Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Acorn TV: Masters Of The Miniseries

Monday, 4 October 2021, 11:46 am
Press Release: Acorn TV

Ever feel like you have entertainment commitment issues? Hesitant to settle into a two-hour movie, but one 45-minute episode can so easily turn into a weekend-destroying binge? Want to avoid another fall down a YouTube conspiracy theory rabbit hole about why a certain fast food chain’s ice cream machines are always broken? The answer is all in the name – miniseries!

Acorn TV are the masters of the miniseries, with nice bite-sized entertainment of the best on offer, billing the likes of Academy Award winner Olivia Colman and nominee Benedict Cumberbatch, The Hobbit himself Martin Freeman, The Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy and Robbie Coltrane, to name a few.

Instead of joining a support group for commitment-phobe TV watchers, have a solid answer next time someone asks you for something good to watch – you can start with the below!

The Miniaturist (3 Episodes)

Set in 17th-century Amsterdam, this beautifully staged and expertly acted drama follows young Nella Oortman (Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit), newly married but neglected by her husband. Gifted with a cabinet-sized replica of their home, Nella begins to receive mysterious miniature furnishings for it that hint at dark secrets within the household.

A Confession (6 Episodes)

When a young woman goes missing, DS Steve Fulcher (Martin Freeman, Sherlock, The Hobbit) embarks on a desperate quest to find her – whatever the cost to his career. Siobhan Finneran (Downton Abbey) and Imelda Staunton (Vera Drake) co-star as two mothers linked in the worst of ways. Based on true events, this thought-provoking crime drama is "a masterclass in understated excellence."- (The Observer).

The Hatton Garden Heist (4 Episodes)

Veteran actor Timothy Spall (Harry Potter) leads the way in this true story of one of Britain's biggest burglaries. This entertaining and highly addictive miniseries portrays a multimillion-pound bank heist by a gang of old-school thieves, but as police close in, the gang devolves into a battle of egos between two notorious villains vying for control.

The Last Enemy (5 Episodes)

Academy Award nominee Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock) stars in this captivating thriller as a reclusive mathematician who gets ensnared in a global mystery. Set in the near future, it grapples with the balance between liberty and security in the age of terrorism pulling the audience along toward a taut, crackerjack ending. Max Beesley (Hotel Babylon) and Robert Carlyle (Once Upon a Time) co-star.

Run (4 Episodes)
This moving British miniseries weaves together the stories of four people facing life-changing decisions. Raw and uncompromising but full of humanity and hope, Run explores how every choice has consequences in an interconnected world. Starring Olivia Colman (The Crown), Lennie James (The Walking Dead), and Katie Leung (Harry Potter).

National Treasure (4 Episodes)
You’ll be kept guessing right to the end of this dark drama. Is veteran comedian Paul Finchley (Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter) guilty of the sex crimes he has been accused of committing decades ago? What does his wife, Marie (Julie Walters, Harry Potter, Billy Elliot), believe and what will she do? Only time and the verdict of a jury will tell.
"More compelling by the second" - The Daily Express

Outlier (8 Episodes)

When she hears about the murder of a young woman in northern Norway, doctoral student Maja Angell sets aside her research on serial killers and heads back to her home country to try and catch one. Although she encounters resistance from the local police, Maja is soon on the killer's trail - a path that will lead dangerously close to those she loves.

Norweigan with English subtitles

