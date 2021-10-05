2022 ANZ Premiership Schedule Announced

The 2022 ANZ Premiership schedule has been released, with the season set to celebrate 25 years of elite netball in New Zealand.

Double-header weekends are back. with the newly crowned champion Northern Mystics set to open a condensed playing schedule starting in March.

The Mystics will head to Hamilton on 13 March where they take on the Splice Construction Magic to mark the start of the Premiership regular season which has been shortened due to July’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The condensed schedule will be played over 12 weeks with a two-game Finals Series to be played in early June.

Netball NZ Head of Events Emma Fowlie said bringing back double-header weekends would allow the competition to be fully played leading into the Commonwealth Games which start on 28 July.

“We are really excited to announce something a little bit different for 2022 with the double-header weekends which is going to provide a feast of netball for fans throughout New Zealand,” she said.

“This schedule allows us to play a full three rounds over 12 weeks which is very important in the build up to the Commonwealth Games.”

Fowlie said this year’s ANZ Premiership had been one of the most hard fought and exciting in the league’s five-year history.

“We can’t wait to see what the athletes and teams bring next season in what will be a big year for netball.”

The changes made to next year’s schedule include double-header weekends and two rounds, to be played in April and May, to feature five matches played over three days. Netball also returns to Cowles Stadium in Christchurch with The Good Oil Tactix to play all of their matches in the Garden City, either at Cowles Stadium or Christchurch Arena.

Further details on the Finals Series will be announced later in the 2022 season.

All 45 regular season games will again be broadcast live and replayed on Sky Sport 3 while extensive coverage throughout the season can be found on the ANZ Premiership website and league social channels.



© Scoop Media

