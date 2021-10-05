Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Auckland Surf Lifeguards Warn Of Dangers On Coastline As Beachgoers Given Green-light To Travel From Tomorrow

Tuesday, 5 October 2021, 2:09 pm
Press Release: Surf Life Saving Northern Region

Surf Life Saving Northern Region is urging Aucklanders to take water-safety precautions and avoid heading to the Region’s west coast beaches.

The Government announced yesterday that from Wednesday (11:59pm tonight) Aucklanders will be able to travel to any beach in the Region for exercise and recreation.

Lifesaving Operations Manager James Lea says it’s vital people are aware of the hazards on the coastline and take steps to mitigate them. “Conditions are very risky on our west coast beaches at the moment; even if the swells don’t appear to be large, the rip currents can be deceptively strong.

“Please only go swimming or surfing if you have a lot of experience in west coast conditions, and even then – take extra precautions like having someone on the shore watching you so they can call for help if you get into trouble.”

In February 2021, during the last Level 3 lockdown, an experienced surfer was rescued from the remote Mercer Bay after writing HELP in the sand. He had been surfing at nearby Karekare Beach when he lost his board and was sucked around the rocks causing bad injuries to his legs.

“We know people are restless to get out and explore after being in their 5km radius for the past six weeks; however, the west coast is an unforgiving environment for those who aren’t prepared. In October last year, we saw a big increase in critical incidents on Auckland’s west coast, including the two deaths of people swept off the rocks and the rescue of six others.

“Rock fishing is particularly dangerous and is still not allowed under the current restrictions. People can fish off the beach but we would still urge them to wear lifejackets to protect themselves from rogue waves or accidents.”

Surf Life Saving Northern Region had been planning to start patrols from Labour Weekend at Muriwai, Bethells, Piha, Karekare, Kariaotahi and Sunset, as well as at Ōmaha, Ōrewa, Red Beach and Mairangi Bay on Auckland’s east coast.

“We’re currently seeking advice from the Government about what service we’re able to provide under the current and planned Level 3 restrictions,” says Lea.

“Our Search and Rescue squads are on standby 24/7 to respond to any incidents, but we don’t want to put them at risk by asking to break their bubbles unless they have to – so please don’t overestimate your abilities and if you’re in doubt about the conditions please stay away from the water.

“If you see someone in trouble, however, call 111 and ask for Police. They have a direct line to activate our Search and Rescue squads.”

 

